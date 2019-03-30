Group behind proposed CFL franchise in Halifax closer to landing deal

Potential deal would see a multi-use sports and entertainment hub built on Dartmouth side of Halifax harbour

Anthony LeBlanc, Founding Partner, Schooners Sports and Entertainment, Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner, Canadian football League, and Greg Turner, Councillor-at-Large and Deputy Mayor, City of Moncton pose for a photo at a press conference in Moncton, N.B., on Friday, March 29, 2019. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press)

A plan by a business group to establish a CFL franchise in Atlantic Canada has taken a big step forward.

A spokesman for Schooners Sports and Entertainment confirmed the group has signed a letter of intent with Canada Lands Company outlining a potential deal that would see a multi-use sports and entertainment hub built on the Dartmouth side of Halifax harbour.

Anthony LeBlanc, one of the group’s partners, says a scaled-back, $130-million stadium in Shannon Park would be made available for community youth, amateur and recreational sports for about 300 days each year.

LeBlanc says the facility, which would include a sports dome for the winter months, would also be made available to local schools and community groups for daytime weekday use.

To help get those events organized, the business group also announced it has signed a formal partnership with Sport Nova Scotia, a non-profit group that advocates for more than 50 provincial sport organizations.

LeBlanc confirmed the talks with Canada Lands had taken longer than expected, which is why the group has yet to submit a formal proposal to the local or provincial governments.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.