The Grand Forks Curling Club says it plans to welcome back women’s, men’s, and mixed league play in October (Facebook/Grand Forks Curling Club)

Grand Forks to welcome curling back in October

The city’s curling club says all league play will be modified per COVID-19 guidelines

Curling is coming back to Grand Forks in October, the city’s curling club confirmed Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Grand Forks Curling Club (GFCC) president, Sean Noble, said all league play will be modified according to COVID-19 guidelines set by the club’s governing bodies, Curling Canada and Curl BC.

Noble, who was elected in absentia at the GFCC’s annual general meeting Tuesday night, said the club expects to welcome curlers back after next month’s Thanksgiving weekend. The COVID-19 pandemic stopped all play at the club’s rink behind the Grand Forks & District Aquatic Centre last March.

What will “modified” curling look like?

Noble said all teams will drop one sweeper, so that curlers hurrying rocks aren’t breathing into each other.

Other team members will change their positions on the ice, according to Curl BC guidelines.

How many curlers will come back?

A recent survey returned by 75 per cent of club members suggests that most curlers are planning to get back on the ice this upcoming season.

Noble said he anticipates the GFCC will sign up more curlers when registration opens Saturday, Sept. 12, because, “there’s no snow birds going South this winter.”

He explained that the sport is especially popular among Boundary retirees, who usually spend the fall and winter vacationing in warmer climes.

Around 130 curlers came out for the club across all leagues last season, according to Noble. Most live in Grand Forks, with a considerable number coming in from Christina Lake, plus a few from Greenwood.

No tournament in November

The GFCC will not be hosting its semiannual tournament, or “bonspiel,” this November, owing to social distancing measures required by Curling Canada and Curl BC.

“We don’t know how to logistically deal with it, quite frankly,” said Noble, who explained that curlers normally look forward to food and prizes after they stop throwing rocks.

Noble said he hopes that the pandemic will have lessened to point where the club can safely put on the next ‘spiel in March 2021.

curlingGrand ForksGreenwoodSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Just Posted

Grand Forks to welcome curling back in October

The city’s curling club says all league play will be modified per COVID-19 guidelines

UPDATE: Smoky skies over Boundary Country amid Kootenay, Washington State wildfires

Interior Health BC has put up a low-level health risk across South Kootenays

Christina Lake FD puts out fire at retired couple’s home near US border

The fire started early Labour Day Monday after a tree brought down powerlines near the Cascade Border crossing

Christina Lake firefighters put out Labour Day morning fire

Christina Lake Fire & Rescue said the fire started after a tree brought down powerlines.

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

Most Read