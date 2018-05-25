Grand Forks International cancelled for 2018

UPDATE: The organizing committee of the 23018 Grand Forks International announced on Wednesday the tournament has been cancelled for this year.

In a statement posted to Facebook, organizers cited a severe lack of accommodations for teams, as well as volunteer burn-out after flooding earlier this month.

“There is too much uncertainty in the coming few months to make commitments to travelling teams or to allow us to entertain holding any kind of successful event due to these logistical challenges facing us as a whole,” said the statement posted to Facebook Wednesday.

The 2019 tournament is schedule for June 25-July 1, 2019.

Ticket holders can contact gfi.ticketsandinfo@gmail.com or 250-442-6648 for information on ticket refunds, or see the Grand Forks International Facebook page. n