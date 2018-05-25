Grand Forks International cancelled for 2018

Recent flooding was a determining factor in cancelling the tournament.

UPDATE: The organizing committee of the 23018 Grand Forks International announced on Wednesday the tournament has been cancelled for this year.

In a statement posted to Facebook, organizers cited a severe lack of accommodations for teams, as well as volunteer burn-out after flooding earlier this month.

“There is too much uncertainty in the coming few months to make commitments to travelling teams or to allow us to entertain holding any kind of successful event due to these logistical challenges facing us as a whole,” said the statement posted to Facebook Wednesday.

The 2019 tournament is schedule for June 25-July 1, 2019.

Ticket holders can contact gfi.ticketsandinfo@gmail.com or 250-442-6648 for information on ticket refunds, or see the Grand Forks International Facebook page. n

Previous story
Boundary Babe Ruth hosts tee ball

Just Posted

RDKB, province reach agreement flood clean-up fees

Flood victims will not have to pay at the landfill to tip flood-damaged goods.

‘Resilience centre’ to open Saturday

The opening will feature a pancake breakfast for flood victims.

Chilliwack student volunteers with Salvation Army

The student was one of three who came to Grand Forks.

MP Cannings’ long-awaited wood-use bill passes in House vote

The private member’s bill is his first to pass the House, a rare feat for rookie MPs in opposition

Flood 2018: What comes next

Most evacuation orders have been rescinded, and residents are starting to return home

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

Most Read