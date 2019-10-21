Border Bruins players celebrate after forward Matthieu Guimond tucked away a breakaway chance on Saturday against the Castlegar Rebels. The Border Bruins would go on to win the game 5-3. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks Border Bruins snap 4-game slide with weekend wins

Saturday’s win also marked the first time in four games that the Bruins outshot their opponents

Thanks to a four-point night from forward Elvis Slack on Saturday, the Grand Forks Border Bruins cut their recent losing streak short and put in an energetic performance in front of the hometown crowd at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena to take the first of two weekend wins for the bears.

Slack’s first goal in Saturday’s game against the Castelgar Rebels came just over a minute into the first period and was assisted by Izaiah Anderson and the Border Bruins points leader, Nathan Cohen-Wallis, (much to the delight of several young fans seated under the press box with a “Go Co-Ho!” sign).

Slack’s second, just six minutes later, was assisted by team newcomer Syd Ashmead.

Ashmead and fellow Albertan Wyatt Gelinas arrived in Grand Forks last week in a trade that sent forward Jake Huculak back to the Revelstoke Grizzlies. Hukulak came to Grand Forks in the 2018/19 season but played five games with Revelstoke then as well, before returning to the Boundary.

Both newcomers Ashmead and Gelinas ingratiated themselves quickly with Border Bruins fans though. Gelinas notched the game-winning goal in Saturday’s game against the Castlegar Rebels, scoring just seconds after the visitors tied the game in the first minute of the third to make it 3-3, while Ashmead finished the game with an assist.

On Sunday, the Border Bruins continued their dominant display, putting seven shots by Golden goalie Brandon Weare, who still managed to turn aside 40 shots, en-route to a 7-4 victory.

Though the Border Bruins went down by two goals in the first period, Cohen-Wallis’s tallied with 11 seconds to play in the frame and shifted the momentum into his team’s favour going into the second. Both Ashmead and Gelinas notched two assists in the victory, while captain Liam Stalwick’s two-goal, one-assist display earned him the first star of the game.

The weekend’s convincing performances by the Border Bruins showed a team that had more energy in its legs and a greater desire to get shots through to the opposition’s net, as Grand Forks outshot their opposition in four games. The wins also lift the Bruins off the bottom of the Neil Murdoch Division standings. Though they’re still tied on points with last-place Castlegar, Grand Forks has played one game fewer, thanks to a cancellation earlier this month.

The Border Bruins hit the road next weekend, facing the Columbia Valley Rockies in Invermere on Friday before heading for a rematch with the Golden Rockets on Saturday.

Previous story
Canadian Shapovalov captures Stockholm Open for first ATP Tour title
Next story
Bianca Andreescu makes Canadian history by reaching No. 4 in rankings

Just Posted

Grand Forks Border Bruins snap 4-game slide with weekend wins

Saturday’s win also marked the first time in four games that the Bruins outshot their opponents

Hundreds turn out for Singh, NDP candidate rally in Penticton

The messaging was clear, NDP “chooses you”

Warning issued after several overdoses in Castlegar

Interior Health says the overdoses appear to be the result of cocaine contaminated with fentanyl.

Son Ranch Timber Co. wins provincial award for woodlot management

The Freer family has been operating the business for nearly 30 years

How local candidates are using Facebook to advertise directly to you

Liberal campaign is the biggest spender on Facebook ads in South Okanangan–West Kootenay

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

Most Read