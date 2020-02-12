Of all nights to forget their sweaters at home, the Fernie Ghostriders picked NHL Jersey Night at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks. Instead, they had to wear some older black Grand Forks sweaters. Pictured, Border Bruin Gavyn Entzminger drives to the net on Feb. 6. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks Border Bruins cling to playoff contention

One point separates Grand Forks from bottom-of-the-table Castlegar

The Grand Forks Border Bruins can thank starting goaltender Shane Zilka’s left pad for the one point that separates them from the Castlegar Rebels and which is precariously keeping the Grand Forks team in the playoff hunt.

With four games to go now, Zilka’s great first-period toe saves in last Thursday’s tie against the Fernie Ghostriders could be part of what decides whether or not the Border Bruins play any hockey past Feb. 22, their last regular season game.

Trailing 3-1 after the first period against Fernie (thanks to a couple goals by the visitors that left Zilka staring down odd-man rushes), Grand Forks had it all to in the second and third. A slick behind-the-back pass from breakout forward Kyle Bailey to team scoring leader Elvis Slack in the second started the comeback, before Wyatt Gelinas made the game 4-3 Fernie going into the third. Team captain Rilee Poffenroth (who was given the ‘C’ after former captain Liam Stalwick got injured for the season last fall), bagged the tying goal.

Two five-minute overtime periods solved nothing between the teams, who split the points at the end of the night.

The rest of the Border Bruins’ weekend leaves followers on their toes about how they will perform if they do manage to squeak into the playoffs. Friday saw the team fall 7-1 to league powerhouse the Kimberley Dynamiters (who have 44 more points than Grand Forks), while on Sunday the Border Bruins traded goals with division leaders the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, only to lose in overtime 4-3.

The Border Bruins play the Castlegar Rebels on Feb. 14 in Grand Forks in what could be a season-deciding matchup.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alaska man wins 1,000 mile Yukon sled dog race

Just Posted

Construction on Castlegar cannabis facility to start soon

Craft cannabis park will be first of its kind in British Columbia.

Grand Forks Border Bruins cling to playoff contention

One point separates Grand Forks from bottom-of-the-table Castlegar

Trail confirms second road to regional hospital ‘on hold’

Announcement follows the city’s recent wrap-up of a comprehensive engineering evaluation

Sledders nabbed running in caribou restricted zone near Nakusp

Each faces fines of nearly $600

Kamloops arson suspect arrested in Grand Forks

Suspect also wanted Canada-wide for parole violations

Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

He said the protests are not about Indigenous rights

B.C. government policies ‘threaten’ construction industry, contractor survey suggests

ICBA survey found 53 per cent of contractors think government is on wrong track

B.C. MP wants to decriminalize self-harm in military

NDP’s third attempt to improve mental health assistance within the military

Ex-B.C. principal busted by Creep Catchers faces disciplinary hearing

Charges dropped against Jason Obert in 2017, now the decoy who nabbed him set to testify at hearing

Alaska man wins 1,000 mile Yukon sled dog race

This is the Alaskan musher’s second consecutive win

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

Legends to be on hand as Canucks retire Sedins’ jerseys tonight

Henrik’s No. 33 and Daniel’s No. 22 will be raised to the rafters at Rogers Arena

Kootenay cub wakes too early, re-located north to sanctuary

Yearling awakens too early from winter slumber, BC COs & volunteers move him from Trail to Smithers

Most Read