The Grand Forks Secondary School senior girls’ basketball team is on fire! The team came out four for four from a weekend tournament in Osoyoos over the long weekend, and is hosting the Kootenay zone championships at GFSS this weekend. The team encourages the public to come out on Friday night and cheer them on when the play at 5:15 p.m., defending their title as Kootenay champions. The top two teams from this weekend’s tournament will go to provincials in Abbotsford this March. Pictured, the team after winning the Osoyoos tournament 4-0 Feb. 15-17. (Riley Friesen/Submitted)

GFSS girls’ basketball to host Kootenay championships

Cheer the team on Friday night.

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

