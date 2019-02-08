GFSS boys’ curling team heads to provincials

Leigh Starchuk

Submitted to the Grand Forks Gazette

For the fifth year in a row the Grand Forks Secondary School boys curling team is headed to the provincial championships. The Wolves successfully secured the berth in late January on home ice, defeating the team from Stanley Humphries Secondary School (SHSS) of Castlegar in a best-of-three series.

The first game started at 9:45 Saturday morning with the Wolves opening the scoring with a single point. SHSS answered back in the next end with a single. The Wolves played a near perfect end in the third end taking six points and a commanding 7 to 1 lead after three ends of play. The fourth end saw SHSS take a single point, however in the fifth end the Wolves took two more. SHSS took another single in the sixth end and conceded the game. The final score was 9 to 3 in favour of the Wolves.

The second game of the day started at 2 p.m. Once again, the scoring was opened with a single point, this time by SHSS. The Wolves answered back by taking two points. They followed that with a steal of two points for a 4 to 1 lead after three ends of play. The boys from SHSS took a single point in the fourth end. Two points were scored by the Wolves in the fifth and sixth ends. The team from SHSS again conceded the game shaking hands after six ends of play. The final score in the second game was 8 to 2 for the Wolves.

The Wolves team is made up of Devin Anderson, skip, Elliott Starchuk, third, Dawson Reid, second, Ryan Dorgelo, lead and Cody Olsen, alternate. The team is coached by Dave Bartlett.

The BC School Sports Curling Championships take place at the Golden Ears Winter Club in Maple Ridge from Feb. 28 through March 2.