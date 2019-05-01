Get moving on Move for Health Day

A free fitness instruction will be held May 10

The World Health Organization has selected Move for Health Day to be observed around the globe on Friday, May 10.

Physical activity affects the lives of all people in Canada and around the world.

Scientific evidence has demonstrated that physical activity plays a key role in promoting optimal health and development in children and youth and in preventing disease, disability and premature death in many Canadians.

Canada’s Physical Activity Guide recommends that everyone accumulate 30 to 60 minutes of moderate physical activity three times per week.

Move for Health Day provides an opportunity to focus local, national and international attention on the necessity and benefits of physical activity.

So, let’s get started. GFREC is encouraging you and your family to take a break from the screen and plan a bike ride, hike the local trails or just go for a family walk together. Let’s get up and get active and show the country that we are an active, healthy community.

Take advantage of the Outdoor Fitness Park free orientation on May 8 from 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. There will be a fitness instructor onsite to teach the proper techniques for getting the full benefit of your workout.

The registration for the summer Red Cross swim lesson program will open on Wednesday, May 1.

For more information on the spring programs, please give GFREC a call at 250-442-2202 or come by and pick up an May Recreation Brochure for all our programming details.

