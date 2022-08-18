Vancouver, British Columbia, players wait in the dugout during a weather delay in their baseball game against Canada at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tom E. Puskar

G’day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver representing the Maple Leaf in celebrated kids tourney

Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5.

Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three errors while Canada had one.

Righthanded starter Benjamin Dartnell pitched 3 2/3 innings for Canada and only gave up two hits and one walk. Of the 66 pitches he threw, 43 were strikes.

Jason and Graydon Yan all managed multiple hits for Canada as Jason went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Canucks.

The Little Mountain Little Leaguers advanced to the World Series by winning all eight of their games at the 2022 Canadian Region Championship.

Canada’s next game is Friday against Japan.

RELATED: Ottawa intervenes to get B.C. ball player, 13, to Little League World Series

