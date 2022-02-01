Forsberg scores 2, Saros makes 30 saves as Predators beat visiting Canucks 4-2

Vancouver now off during all-star break until Feb. 8

Nashville Predators centre Matt Duchene (95) chases the puck as he is defended by Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Filip Forsberg scored twice and Juuse Saros made 30 saves in the 100th win of his NHL career, leading the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Ryan Johansen and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won four of its last five games.

Matthew Highmore and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 24 saves for Vancouver, which has lost two of three.

Saros, who earlier Tuesday was named the NHL’s second star for the month of January, is headed to Las Vegas later this week for his first All-Star game appearance.

Highmore scored the game’s first goal at 7:56 of the opening period.

Nashville defenceman Mattias Ekholm’s attempted pass at center ice hit a skate and bounced to the right wall, where Juho Lammikko carried it into the Nashville zone and found Highmore in the slot. He beat Saros on the glove side.

The Predators took a brief lead after goals by Johansen and Forsberg in a 1:08 span.

Johansen tied it at 14:22 of the first on a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot, just one second after a penalty on Jeannot expired.

The Predators are the only team to not score a short-handed goal this season.

Forsberg followed with a goal at 15:30, redirecting Philippe Myers’ shot from the point past Demko.

Ekman-Larsson sent the teams to the first intermission tied at 2 with a spinning shot from the blue line through traffic that eluded Saros at 17:36.

Forsberg’s second goal of the game came at 3:12 of the second, with Nashville on a power pay.

Jeannot pounced on a rebound of Ekholm’s shot at 1:28 of the third for his 14th goal of the season, tops among NHL rookies.

FORSBERG ON FIRE

With his two-goal game, Forsberg extended his goal-scoring streak to four games. With a goal and an assist in his previous three games, Forsberg has notched eight points in his last four games.

He has 13 goals in his last 14 games.

HOGLANDER SCRATCHED

Vancouver forward Nils Hoglander was a healthy scratch Tuesday night, the first time in his 101-game NHL career. Hoglander has not scored a goal since New Year’s day, a stretch of 11 games without finding the back of the net. His last point came Jan. 18, an assist in Vancouver’s game in Nashville.

FABBRO, TOLVANEN RETURN

The Predators welcomed defenseman Dante Fabbro and forward Eeli Tolvanen back to the lineup Tuesday. Tolvanen missed Nashville’s last three games due to being in COVID-19 protocol. Fabbro returned after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Predators: Visit the Dallas Stars on Feb. 9, following the All-Star break.

Canucks: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 8, after the break.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

