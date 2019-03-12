Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning, right, responds to questions as head coach Travis Green listens during a news conference ahead of the NHL hockey team’s training camp, in Vancouver, on Thursday September 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Fernie Ghostrider Josh Teves signed to Vancouver Canucks

Teves, who played in Fernie in 2013-14, earned the title of Top Defenceman

The Vancouver Canucks today announced the signing of former Fernie Ghostrider Josh Teves to a one-year entry-level contract with the NHL team.

Teves, who played in Fernie in 2013-14, earned the title of Top Defenceman during his time with the team. In his one season with the Riders, he scored 10 goals and assisted in 14 (24 points) during 50 games played.

[Josh Teves during his time with the Ghostriders, 2013-14. File photo]

The Calgary native went on to play one season for the BCHL Merritt Centennials, registering 33 points in 57 games. From there, he was recruited to the Princeton Tigers where, in four seasons, accumulated 85 points in 126 career games. He led all Princeton Tigers in scoring 20 points in 30 games this season. The 24-year-old, six-foot 180-pound defenceman also ranked third on the team in shots on goal (74) and power-play assists (10).

”Josh had an outstanding collegiate career at Princeton,” said Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning.

“He has good vision and playmaking ability, and can contribute in all three zones. We’re excited to see him play at the professional level.”


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian rugby players wear orange for B.C. girl fighting leukemia
Next story
Alphonso Davies returns to Vancouver for CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game

Just Posted

Weather warning for Kootenay mountain passes

Take time and be cautious as up to 20 cm of snow falls at high elevation

West Kootenay rod and gun clubs slammed for animal-killing contests

Wildlife activists are targeting the club and two other B.C. organizations

Snowpack below average in West Kootenay

Chances of river flooding this spring less likely, forecaster says

Whispers of Hope leases new kitchen location, residents petition

The new location is close to City Hall.

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Former Fernie Ghostrider Josh Teves signed to Vancouver Canucks

Teves, who played in Fernie in 2013-14, earned the title of Top Defenceman

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.12 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Most Read