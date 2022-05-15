Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk, right, celebrates his goal with teammates during second period NHL playoff hockey action against the Dallas Stars in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, May 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Flames eliminate Stars in 7 games to set up NHL’s Battle of Alberta

Gaudreau scores OT winner in 3-2 Calgary victory

The Calgary Flames have defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night to advance to the second round.

More coming.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Calgary FlameshockeyNHL

