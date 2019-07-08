Don Cherry blasted the Carolina Hurricanes for going beyond the traditional raised-stick salute to their fans after home wins, saying they were “a bunch of jerks.” The Hurricanes responded by selling “Bunch of Jerks” T-shirts. (File)

Don Cherry denies suggestion he may not return to Hockey Night in Canada

Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons had written Cherry’s return next season hadn’t been confirmed

Don Cherry says he isn’t moving on from “Coach’s Corner” just yet.

On Saturday, Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons wrote Cherry’s return next season hadn’t been confirmed. The colourful and often outspoken Cherry immediately took to social media to state he was told by his bosses at Sportsnet that he’d be returning next season.

Cherry emphatically reiterated in a telephone interview Monday that he’s not ready to retire from “Coach’s Corner.”

“Especially when (Sportsnet bosses) say they’re very happy and can hardly wait for next year,” Cherry said. “When the bosses say that to you, it makes you feel good.”

A Sportsnet spokesperson declined comment in an email.

Simmons briefly speculated on Cherry’s future in his column, writing: “Rogers is cutting all over the place, which included the removal of Bob McCown on radio and television and Doug MacLean doing the same. Cherry is handsomely compensated for his work. Not sure if this is a place they want to go with the 85-year-old.”

Cherry said he was “hurt and disappointed” that Simmons didn’t contact him.

“Had he called, I could’ve told him right off the bat,” Cherry said.

“I was told during the playoffs, ‘Well, we’re looking forward Don to next year,’ by the three bosses. They were happy with ‘Coach’s Corner’ and the whole deal and all of a sudden (Simmons) writes this, which was very disappointing. He’s got my number, he could’ve phoned and I would’ve told him that, it was no problem at all.”

Cherry — affectionately dubbed Grapes — has appeared on “Coach’s Corner,” with long-time sidekick Ron MacLean since 1986. He has become popular with fans and a Canadian icon for his eccentric suits, high collars and often candid, pointed opinions on all things hockey.

READ MORE: Victoria Cougars’ ‘Don Cherry’ inspired not to take life too seriously

The Kingston, Ont. native has also ruffled a lot of feathers with his sharp tongue and penchant for not mincing words.

The former Boston Bruins and Colorado Rockies head coach became the bane of the Carolina Hurricanes and their fans last season when he called the team “a bunch of jerks.” It was in response to the players doing their “Storm Surge” celebrations at centre ice when they raised their sticks to salute their supporters following home victories.

The Hurricanes embraced Cherry’s criticism by selling “Bunch of Jerks” T-shirts.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fans in Canada and abroad mourn and reflect as Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors

Just Posted

Christina Lake car fire doused before spreading to forest

Firefighters credit recent rain for limiting the spread of the flames

Experts warn Christina Lake residents about property fire protection

‘If there’s a red flag [on your lot], that means we’re not coming back and your home won’t be protected’

Flood victims in Grand Forks in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

Artwork and energy fill post-flood downtown Grand Forks

Grand Forks gets a facelift to attract business and customers

Four-vehicle collision near Christina Lake stops traffic in construction zone

The driver that started the chain reaction was given with a $368 fine

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

Mother of girls killed in father’s B.C. home testifies in double murder trial

Sarah Cotton recalls learning her daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry were dead

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Experts consider best way to free salmon trapped below Fraser slide

Incident command post set up to tackle the fish passage problem from Lillooet

Canada to pay legal fees for U.S. inn owner accused of human-smuggling

Robert Boule’s ‘Rowbotham application’ granted Friday in B.C. Supreme Court

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Most Read