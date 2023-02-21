Devine rink steals Beaver Valley Men’s Bonspiel

28 teams participated in the Beaver Valley Men’s Bonspiel in Fruitvale on the weekend

For the first time in three years, the Beaver Valley Curling Club hosted its annual men’s bonspiel in Fruitvale on the Family Day weekend.

A total of 28 teams from Beaver Valley, Rossland, Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Grand Forks and Coeur d’Alene competed in the three-day event, and when the last rock settled the Devo Devine rink won the title.

Skip Devine’s foursome is made up of third Cody Bartlett from Grand Forks, second Kevin Maffioli from Grand Forks, and lead Rob Darrah from Rossland. They played against perennial contender in Fruitvale’s Jason Avis in the final, both teams going undefeated through the tournament.

A back and forth game had Avis leading 7-5 heading into the eighth and final end, but Devine scored two to tie it and send the game to an extra end.

Avis had the hammer, but Devine raised a rock behind a wall of guards that Avis could not get to. His final shot wrecked on a guard to give Devine the steal and a thrilling 8-7 victory.

The win is one of many for Team Devine this season. His team captured the Kootenay Savings Super League Title, and he and Maffioli teamed up with Lanny Labellel and Gord Darrah to win the Terry Bublitz Memorial Bonspiel in Trail.

He and Maffioli are also heading to the BC Senior Men’s Championship along with Castlegar’s Myron Nichol and Roger May next month.

In the B-Event, James McKenzie rink from Castlegar won the final, defeating B.V. team Chris Walker.

Team Marcus Partridge from Beaver Valley captured the ‘C’ Event with a win over Glen Grieve of Fruitvale, and Team Darrin Albo of Rossland/Trail defeated Fruitvale’s Maurice Plamondon foursome to claim the ‘D’ title.

The Beaver Valley Men’s Bonspiel has been one of the most successful events in the region for decades. Commonly sold out at 32 teams, curlers from all over the Kootenays would come to Fruitvale to join up with the local men’s teams for a weekend full of great curling, incredible burgers, live entertainment and much more.

Supported by volunteers from the B.V. women’s, seniors’ and mixed clubs, this year’s event was a vital success for the club and the community. Thanks to all those who helped out.

Read: Trail hosts 2022 BC Club Curling Challenge