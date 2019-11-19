Curlers throw in Grand Forks bonspiel

Nearly 100 curlers took over the curling club last weekend for the tournament

Lee Bedard and Alexandria Wichert sweep for a stone during last weekend’s bonspiel. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

It was a packed house in the lounge and on the ice over the weekend at the Grand Forks Curling Club when nearly 100 curlers took to the ice to throw stones in the club’s first bonspiel of the season.

While many teams were local, a handful travelled from Trail, Castlegar and elsewhere.

It was a team from away that claimed top spot in the men’s A division, for example. Curlers Ben Morin, Erik Colwell and Mitchell Kopytko travelled from Vernon and Kamloops to join their former junior teammate Logan Miron in Grand Forks. The drive proved worth it for the young team.

More turnament winners:

Combined 2019 Ladies A: Skip Stacy Hallstrom, Lead Lynne Golding, Second Leigh Starchuk and Third Linda Moore.

Combined 2019 Ladies B: Skip Jennifer Seminoff, Lead Alexandria Wichert, Second Roxanne Biglow and Third Lee Bedard.

Combined 2019 Men’s B: Skip Kevin Marks, Lead Rod Marks, Second Cody Bartlett and Third Dave Bartlett

Combined 2019 Men’s C: Skip Kevin Maffioli, Lead Neil Macgregor, Second Darrell Popoff and Third Randy Waterous.