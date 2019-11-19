Lee Bedard and Alexandria Wichert sweep for a stone during last weekend’s bonspiel. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Curlers throw in Grand Forks bonspiel

Nearly 100 curlers took over the curling club last weekend for the tournament

It was a packed house in the lounge and on the ice over the weekend at the Grand Forks Curling Club when nearly 100 curlers took to the ice to throw stones in the club’s first bonspiel of the season.

While many teams were local, a handful travelled from Trail, Castlegar and elsewhere.

It was a team from away that claimed top spot in the men’s A division, for example. Curlers Ben Morin, Erik Colwell and Mitchell Kopytko travelled from Vernon and Kamloops to join their former junior teammate Logan Miron in Grand Forks. The drive proved worth it for the young team.

More turnament winners:

Combined 2019 Ladies A: Skip Stacy Hallstrom, Lead Lynne Golding, Second Leigh Starchuk and Third Linda Moore.

Combined 2019 Ladies B: Skip Jennifer Seminoff, Lead Alexandria Wichert, Second Roxanne Biglow and Third Lee Bedard.

Combined 2019 Men’s B: Skip Kevin Marks, Lead Rod Marks, Second Cody Bartlett and Third Dave Bartlett

Combined 2019 Men’s C: Skip Kevin Maffioli, Lead Neil Macgregor, Second Darrell Popoff and Third Randy Waterous.

 

Previous story
Canadian women’s star Hayley Wickenheiser inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
Next story
Weekend losses for Border Bruins stretch losing streak to six games

Just Posted

Boundary Métis Community Association celebrates Louis Riel in Grand Forks

The association’s next big event will be a Family Day fishing derby at Wilgress Lake in February

Curlers throw in Grand Forks bonspiel

Nearly 100 curlers took over the curling club last weekend for the tournament

Weekend losses for Border Bruins stretch losing streak to six games

The Bruins have been outscored 38-14 over their last six games

Alleged drunk driver survives Saturday Kettle River crash

The car, once removed from the river, will be impounded for 30 days

Fire destroys house in Greenwood on Saturday

Neighbours say the fire started around 11:30 a.m.

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit

The new owners saw most of their farm ruined just as they took possession

B.C. to more than double sales tax on vaping products

Tax up from 7 to 20 per cent, tobacco tax up two cents

29 B.C. students in Hong Kong amid tense protests, university siege

Eight UVic and 21 UBC students still in Hong Kong

‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

Student tells B.C. Supreme Court she wasn’t allowed to leave Indigenous smudging ceremony

Girl cross-examined Monday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Tuesday

Most Read