Cranbrook cyclist nabs another World Cup gold

Local athlete takes the top spot on the podium after World Cup road race in Quebec

A local cycling athlete is back on the podium with another gold medal as Tristen Chernove took another championship title at a UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup event in Quebec this past weekend.

Chernove won first place in the men’s C2 road race in Baie-Comeau, finishing by just over two minutes ahead of the peloton, the pack of cyclists that trailed his lead.

The Cranbrook-based athlete finished his World Cup season in second overall place in the men’s C2 rankings, despite only competing in three of the six World Cup events.

Chernove said he was grateful for his performance on home soil and praised his teammates and fellow competitors.

“Super nice to win solo off the front and witness such great results from my teammates too,” Chernove wrote on a Facebook post. “Thank you to all the other athletes, Cycling Canada staff, supporters, organizers, and community of Baie-Comeau for making it happen! Congratulations Arslan Gilmutinov on taking the overall World Cup points leader jersey.”

Sebastien Travers, the head coach for the Para Cycling Canada team, raved about his athletes’ performance.

“It was a really, really good World Cup for us,” said Travers. “Twelve medals is a new record for the Para group, and it is comprised of medals from the High Performance and the NextGen groups, which is exactly what we hoped for. The athletes that came on board for this event showed a lot of potential, and we can be assured we will see more of them in the coming years.

“Points-wise, we are in a good position; we have already earned a spot for the Paralympics, so things are looking good. Of course, 2019 and 2020 are still part of the qualification process, so we have to make sure we are qualifying as many spots as we can for the Games. I’m happy and proud of everyone, and it was a good event for us.”

Combining road race and time trial events, Chernove finished the World Cup season with two gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze.

Next up will be some racing on the national stage, before heading to the velodrome and track season in September.

Previous story
B.C. team stays alive in Little League World Series after another nail-biter

Just Posted

Kootenay fires grow — more evacuation alerts

Syringa fire prompts evacuation alerts plus HWY 3 closure and U.S. fire crosses into B.C.

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Castlegar bridge designed by architect of collapsed Italian bridge

Riccardo Morandi designed the Kinnaird Bridge, which is part of Highway 3.

UPDATE: Fire forces closures and delays on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass

Motorists should detour using Kootenay Lake ferry

Evacuation alert issued for City of Kimberley

Three hours after an evacuation order was issued for the St. Mary Valley, an evacuation alert was issued for the nearby community of Kimberley.

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

At least 14 illegal fires set in Fraser Valley this month

Conservation officers are fed up with people not listening to the province-wide fire ban

Cranbrook cyclist nabs another World Cup gold

Local athlete takes the top spot on the podium after World Cup road race in Quebec

B.C. woman promoting ‘orange glow’ campaign to support firefighters

A Penticton woman is hoping an orange ribbon campaign will catch on throughout B.C.

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program

The deal would acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc

Microsoft uncovers more Russian attacks ahead of midterms

Evidence found of Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political groups

Animal crackers break free from their cages

PETA pressures Mondelez International to show animals roaming in their natural habitats

U.S. man admits slaying wife, blames her for daughters’ deaths

A 33-year-old Denver man is facing three first-degree murder charges

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites

More than 2 million pilgrims carry out the final rites of the hajj in Saudi Arabia

Most Read