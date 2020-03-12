Penticton Vees fans may soon find themselves without any games to watch due to COVID-19. (Mark Brettt - Western News)

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

Following the cancellation of the NBA, MLS, and NHL seasons due to COVID-19 the fate of the BCHL playoffs are now in question.

Black Press Media has learned that the CJHL, which oversees all junior ‘A’ hockey leagues in Canada, is currently in talks with Hockey Canada, the two parties are expected to make an announcement regarding remainder of the BCHL season by the late afternoon.

There is a real possibility that the BCHL playoffs may be suspended, however it is different from pro sports leagues considering there is no air travel and games take place in front of significantly smaller crowds.

It is hard to predict what the two parties will decide, explained Penticton Vees director of communications, Trevor Miller.

“It’s a situation that no one has ever really handled,” said Miller.

The Penticton Vees are scheduled to being the second round of the playoffs tomorrow night against the Vernon Vipers.

In Canada, more than 100 people have now tested positive for COVID-19, including a baby boy in Ontario Thursday. Ontario has the most cases at 42, with B.C. at 39, Alberta at 14 and Quebec at seven.

Globally, there have 118,322 confirmed cases and 4,292 deaths, the majority of them in China. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.

More to come on this developing story.

Most Read