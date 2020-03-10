Game 1 of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s North Island playoff final between the Oceanside Generals and Campbell River Storm, set for March 10 at Oceanside Place in Parksville, has been cancelled. (File photo)

Concerns over COVID-19 prompt postponement of Vancouver Island junior hockey game

Several players reported to be self-isolating for influenza-like symptoms

A Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoff game has been cancelled as a precaution, with league officials citing concern over the ongoing health situation involving COVID-19.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven North Division playoff series between the Quality Foods Oceanside Generals and Campbell River Storm was scheduled for tonight (March 10) at Parksville’s Oceanside Place. Reports indicate the game has been pushed back to March 14.

VIJHL chief executive officer Barry Petrachenko said the extra precautionary measure was taken in consultation with BC Hockey.

Currently no player or staff member on either team has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus), however several players are self-isolating for influenza-like symptoms on the recommendation of public health officials.

Generals team president Gerry Bickerton did say Oceanside’s players “are 100 per cent healthy.”

Petrachenko said the VIJHL, in consultation with BC Hockey and Island Health, is taking the necessary measures and being extremely cautious.

“The health and safety of our participants is our priority,” he said. “The VIJHL and BC Hockey will communicate any updates to this situation, including the rescheduled dates of games, when it becomes available.”

No other league playoff games or provincial hockey championships have been postponed.

“BC Hockey is working closely with Hockey Canada and the provincial and regional health authorities to monitor all situations daily,” said Petrachenko.

