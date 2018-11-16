Community hits the ice with the Bruins

Grand Forks and District Recreation held its annual community skate on Sunday afternoon, inviting families out to skate with the Bruins for a donation to the Boundary
Community Food Bank.
(Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)
The community skate was on Remembrance Day.
Grand Forks and District Recreation held its annual community skate on Sunday afternoon, inviting families out to skate with the Bruins for a donation to the Boundary
Community Food Bank.
(Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)
New owners plan to subdivide, sell bluffs to recreational climbing group
The spaces will now cost a maximum of $200 per month.
West Kootenay’s first ski-in, ski-out boutique hotel to open this month
Legion member Sandra Doody said the City Hall flag is embarassing.
Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Sheriff says hundreds still missing in nation’s deadliest wildfire
More frequent and severe storms have damaged Hydro’s electrical systems since 2013
Canada became one of the first six countries to ratify the CPTPP
U.S. District Court Judge will decide on White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta
Charges against Julian Assange could help illuminate the question of whether Russia co-ordinated with the Trump campaign
Okanagan Conservatives apologize for controversial Facebook post
U.S. border inspectors are processing about 100 asylum claims a day at the main border crossing with San Diego
New owners plan to subdivide, sell bluffs to recreational climbing group
It’s estimated that there will be one million job vacancies in the next nine years in B.C.
Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern
Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions
Join a behind the scenes look at a Boulevard Magazine photo shoot
If the extra official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer
Shayne McGenn guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of David Delaney, 63