Community hits the ice with the Bruins

The community skate was on Remembrance Day.

Grand Forks and District Recreation held its annual community skate on Sunday afternoon, inviting families out to skate with the Bruins for a donation to the Boundary

Community Food Bank.

(Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

