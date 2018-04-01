Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Columbus Blue Jackets Ian Cole (23) checks Vancouver Canucks Brandon Sutter, right, during the second period in Vancouver on Saturday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The NHL fined Sunday defenceman Ian Cole of the Columbus Blue Jackets US$5,000 for a dangerous trip.

Cole was fined the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement for tripping Vancouver forward Brandon Sutter in the second period of the Canucks’ 5-4 overtime win Saturday night.

Columbus’ Ian Cole fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip on Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 1, 2018

Cole was assessed a minor tripping penalty on the play.

The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

