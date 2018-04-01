Columbus Blue Jackets Ian Cole (23) checks Vancouver Canucks Brandon Sutter, right, during the second period in Vancouver on Saturday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

The NHL fined Sunday defenceman Ian Cole of the Columbus Blue Jackets US$5,000 for a dangerous trip.

Cole was fined the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement for tripping Vancouver forward Brandon Sutter in the second period of the Canucks’ 5-4 overtime win Saturday night.

Cole was assessed a minor tripping penalty on the play.

The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Canadian Press

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

