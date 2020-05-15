The Chilliwack Jets will play out of the Sardis Sports Complex, for the 2020/2021 season, it was announced on May 15, 2020. (Supplied image)

Chilliwack awarded new Junior B hockey team

Team name borrowed from a previous Junior B franchise based in Chilliwack from 1965-1971

The Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) has announced that its Board of Governors has awarded an expansion franchise to Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack Jets will become the league’s 13th team, and will play out of the Sardis Sports Complex beginning in the 2020-21 season.

The Jets will be led by majority owner Clayton Robinson, who will also serve as the club’s first head coach and general manager.

“We are pleased to welcome Chilliwack as the 13th member club of the Pacific Junior Hockey League,” says PJHL Commissioner Trevor Alto. “In the midst of some very difficult times right now, it is really great to be able to deliver some good hockey news. Our league is in a position to grow, and the Jets are backed by a great ownership group led by Clayton Robinson which has had great support from the community. We are very excited to see how the franchise will develop and flourish in Chilliwack.”

READ MORE: Clayton Robinson trying to get junior B team for Chilliwack

Robinson was previously the general manager and head coach of the Nanaimo Buccaneers of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League. In the past, Robinson was involved with the Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association as a coach.

“My partners and I are really excited about bringing Junior B hockey back to Chilliwack,” said Robinson. “Chilliwack is a strong hockey community with a lot of talented, local players developed through minor hockey. The new facility at the Sardis Sports Complex was a crucial part in being able to bring a team back to Chilliwack. This also would not have been possible without support of the PJHL, its board of Governors, and the City of Chilliwack.”

The Jets take their name from a previous Junior B franchise of the same name based in Chilliwack from 1965-1971. The Jets were one of the original teams in the West Coast Junior Hockey League, the precursor to the PJHL, and were crowned league champions in 1970.

READ MORE: Former BCHL executive Trevor Alto installed as new PJHL commissioner

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

hockeySports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks Border Bruins duo sign for Jr. A team in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Commercial flights from Trail slated to resume June 1

Pacific Coastal Airlines suspended flights from Trail on March 25 due to COVID-19 restrictions

Grand Forks Border Bruins duo sign for Jr. A team in Saskatchewan

Elvis Slack and Kyle Bailey’s stellar rookie seasons in Grand Forks caught scouts’ eyes

Cyclists, hikers asked to avoid new section of Columbia and Western Trail due to grizzly bear activity

Seven grizzly bears have been reported along trail over last week

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

COVID-19: Superbugs are keeping microbiologists up at night

Novel coronavirus likely won’t contribute to more superbugs, says UVIC professor

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Most Read