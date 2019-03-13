Carey Price breaks Canadiens’ goalie record with 315 wins

Carey Price has proven once again why many consider him the best goalie in the world.
Price, who was born in Anahim Lake, B.C., notched his 315th win in a game against the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night, making him the winningest goaltender in Canadiens franchise history. The previous record was made by Jacques Plante in 1963.
We salute you, @CP0031!
READ ➡️ https://t.co/IjL2KDqP8z 👏🏼#GoHabsGo
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 13, 2019
Fans at the Bell Centre in Montreal gave Price a standing ovation after the 3-1 game, and he later thanked his teammates and fans for all the support.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.