Canucks rally for key 4-3 shootout win over Kings

Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson, left, celebrates his goal with center Bo Horvat during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser scored in a shootout after Adam Gaudette tied it up with 1:38 remaining in the third period to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Pettersson and Boeser also scored in regulation for the Canucks, who had lost four straight road games. Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves through overtime, before allowing a shootout goal to Ilya Kovalchuk and then stopping Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe.

Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who had not played at home since Jan. 21 because of the All-Star Game, bye week and a six-game road trip while Staples Center hosted the Grammys. Jonathan Quick made 24 saves.

"There must be something in the water in LA." @Hockey_Gaud discusses his first career multi-point game. pic.twitter.com/nioeGUDWkD — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 15, 2019

Gaudette scored on a wrist shot after Pettersson chipped the puck into the zone, tying the game at 3-all after Martinez put the Kings ahead 10:59 into the third period. Markstrom was unable to stop the wobbly shot from the blue line through traffic.

Pettersson’s eighth power-play goal gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead 12:22 into the first period, scoring on a powerful wrist shot over Quick’s glove hand.

However, the Kings needed 8 seconds to tie it at 1 when Wagner scored his fourth goal in the past four games.

The Canucks regained the lead at 2-1 when Boeser scored his 20th at 9:46 of the second, but the Kings again responded quickly and Amadio scored on a rebound to tie it at 12:28.

RELATED: Ducks shut down Canucks 1-0 in Murray’s coaching debut

Vancouver was playing for the second straight night and did not have defenceman Christopher Tanev and forward Jake Virtanen available because of injuries they sustained in the 1-0 loss at Anaheim on Wednesday. Tanev was placed on injured reserve and will return to Vancouver for further evaluation of an ankle injury, coach Travis Green said, while Virtanen did not play because of an upper-body injury.

NOTES: Boeser became the fifth Canucks player to have multiple 20-goal seasons before turning 22 years old. … Kings F Kyle Clifford had two assists. … Canucks D Guillame Brisebois had a minus-2 rating in 9:24 in his NHL debut.

Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter