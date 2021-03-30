Vancouver Canucks’ Adam Gaudette celebrated a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice

The forward played 11 minutes on ice during Vancouver’s last game, March 24

Vancouver Canucks head coach announced Tuesday that forward Adam Gaudette tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re following NHL protocol and he left the ice,” Travis Green said during a press conference.

“Our players get tested every day, they were tested this morning and we’ll see what they say when they come back.”

Gaudette played around 11 minutes on ice, with other players, during Vancouver’s last game on March 24.

Green said winger Jake Virtanen stayed home from Tuesday morning’s practice “because he wasn’t feeling well.”

The Canucks are scheduled to host the Calgary Flames Wednesday night.


