Andre De Grasse of Canada celebrates his bronze medal in the men’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Canada’s De Grasse sprints to bronze in men’s 100 at world championships

Evan Dunfee and Mathieu Bilodeau also competed in the men’s 50-kilometre racewalk

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse capped a comeback season in style Saturday as he raced to a bronze medal in the men’s 100 metres at the world track and field championships.

The star runner from Markham, Ont., surged past Commonwealth Games champion Akani Simbine late in the race to finish in a personal-best time of 9.90 seconds.

“I’m grateful to find myself back on the podium, De Grasse said. “Today was definitely a good sign with the personal-best. Next year is going to be a good year for me in the 100 metres”

Christian Coleman, the favourite in Doha, won with a time of 9.76 seconds, while fellow American and two-time world champion Justin Gatlin was second in 9.89 seconds.

Simbine, from South Africa, was fourth in 9.93 seconds.

Aaron Brown of Toronto finished in eighth in 10.08 seconds in his first 100-metre world championship final.

It was the third career world championship medal for De Grasse, who has rejoined the world’s sprinting elite after a frustrating stretch of two lost seasons to hamstring injuries.

De Grasse’s troubles began at the 2017 world championships in London, where his hurt hamstring forced him to withdraw from the 100- and 200-metre events. De Grasse was considered a medal contender in both events — perhaps even a threat to beat Jamaican legend Usain Bolt — after a highly successful three-medal performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Now he can put London in the past and look towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with at least one podium result in Doha. Both De Grasse and Brown are medal contenders in the 200 metres, which start with heats on Sunday.

Earlier Saturday, Lindsey Butterworth of Burnaby finished fourth in her women’s 800 semifinal in two minutes 0.74 seconds. The top two runners from the three semifinals advanced to the final.

Natasha Wodak of North Vancouver finished 17th in the women’s 10,000 metres in 32:31.19.

In the men’s 800, Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., and Edmonton’s Marco Arop advanced to Sunday’s semifinals. McBride won his heat Saturday in 1:45.96 while Arop was second in his in 1:46.12.

Toronto’s Crystal Emmanuel was fifth in a fast heat in the women’s 100 metres, and her time of 11:30 seconds was enough to see her through to the semifinals.

Canada finished fifth in its heat in the 4×400 mixed relay and didn’t advance.

Evan Dunfee of Richmond and Mathieu Bilodeau of Canmore, Alta., competed in the men’s 50-kilometre racewalk later Saturday.

The Canadian Press

