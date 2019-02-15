Purchase a pink whistle from your local basketball referees for cancer research. Web photo

Call a foul on cancer with the Pink Whistle Campaign

Local basketball referees are raising money for cancer research

Submitted

BC Basketball Officials Association is calling an unsportsmanlike foul on cancer during its Pink Whistle Campaign.

During the first few weeks of February, fans watching local high school basketball games probably have noticed game officials using a Pink Whistle to make calls.

The annual campaign strives to raise funds for all cancers.

“Many of our members, along with players and coaches have in some way had to deal with someone suffering from cancer,” said Bruce Fuhr, West Kootenay Basketball Officials Association president.

“The Pink Whistle Campaign is a way our local officials can raise awareness while at the same time fund raise to help fight the disease.”

WKBOA refs have joined with their BCBOA counterparts from across the province in purchasing pink whistles for to be used in high school games in February.

In 2018 the BCBOA raised more than $9,500. The total donations since 2010 now has exceed $43,000.

Anyone interested in receiving a pink whistle like the one officials are wearing, may do so by donating online with a minimum donation of $25 can do so here.

“Many us have been touched by family, friends and colleagues who have been affected by cancer,” the BCBOA said on its website. “Please consider joining us in our fight and our fundraising efforts towards raising awareness of cancer by donating.”

The WKBOA charter stretches from Creston in the East Kootenay to Grand Forks in the Boundary region, including cities in Castlegar, Trail, Salmo, Nakusp, Kaslo and Nelson.

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond
Ottawa, provincial governments commit to addressing abuse in sports

