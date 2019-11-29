Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has resigned amid allegations of racial slurs and physical abuse of players in previous jobs.

General manager Brad Treliving said Friday at a press conference in Calgary that Peters voluntarily sent him a resignation letter earlier that morning.

“The subject matter we’ve been dealing with over the last few days is difficult, it’s hard, and it does not in any way reflect the core values of the Calgary Flames,” Treliving said.

Geoff Ward will take over as interim head coach. Ward had been acting as caretaker head coach while Peters was sidelined during investigations into the allegations and led the Flames to a 3-2 overtime win at Buffalo on Wednesday.

Peters’ resignation comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way by a former coach in 2009-10 while a member of the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs.

The 30-year-old Aliu, a player of colour, never referred to Peters by name, but did reference Calgary’s airport code “YYC” when writing about the alleged coach involved in the matter.

Then on Tuesday, former NHL defenceman Michal Jordan alleged Peters kicked him while the two were with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Peters’ resignation comes after a lengthy process that included investigations by the Flames and the NHL.

“I’ve been criticized a lot over the past three to four days that things have not moved quickly,” Treliving said. “If I’ve not met anyone’s time agenda, I apologize, but it was more important to make sure we get all of the information.”

“I’m sure I made a lot of mistakes,” he added. “I was flying without a compass here. We did the best we could. We tried to get all the information that we could.”

READ MORE: Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

The NHL said in a statement that it continues to review the incident and that interviews with “relevant individuals” including Aliu are scheduled.

A native of Three Hills, Alta., Peters is 198-175-64 in five-plus seasons as an NHL head coach with Calgary and the Carolina Hurricanes. The 53-year-old’s only trip to the playoffs was last spring’s five-game upset at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche after the Flames finished second in overall standings with 107 points.

The Canadian Press

