Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal next month at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Most Canadian fans will need to do some deep research to learn about who’s making up the squad, however.

All but three of the players announced are from European-based leagues after the NHL bowed out of competing in South Korea. That’s in stark contrast to Canada’s Olympic champion squads in Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014), which were stocked with NHL stars.

General manager Sean Burke, head coach Willie Desjardins and Team Canada’s braintrust had to scour Russia’s Kontenintal Hockey League and Switzerland’s National League, among others, to find players talented enough to wear the Maple Leaf on the world stage.

“I have to thank (Hockey Canada) for the geography lesson and the air miles,” Burke joked at a press conference announcing the team. “I apologize I can’t do this in French but I could probably do it in Russian.”

Forwards Gilbert Brule, Mason Raymond, Derek Roy and Wojtek Wolski and goaltender Ben Scrivens are former NHL veterans named to the team that will be counted on will bring big-game experience.

They don’t exactly bring the star power of Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews and Carey Price, all Olympic gold medallists. Still, expectations will be on Canada to bring home its 14th Olympic men’s hockey title.

International data analytics company Gracenote predicted gold for Canada in men’s hockey as part of a 33-medal haul in Pyeongchang.

Burke and Desjardins used pre-Olympic tournaments such as the Karjala Cup, Channel One Cup and Spengler Cup to evaluate over players and build the roster.

“These guys … they earned it,” Burke said. “We saw them play, we had numerous events, and every one of them represented our jersey like we expect Canadians to do.”

The 2018 Games will mark the first time that Canada will go to the Olympics without NHL players since 1994.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Selkirk College Saints enhance roster for second semester

Just Posted

RCMP confirm Christina Lake crash

The crash occured Tuesday morning.

Grand Forks arena not impacted by ammonia regulations: RDKB

The new enforcement regulations will not impact arena staffing.

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in Kootenay backcountry

The duo were reported missing by Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

UPDATE: Cops find fentanyl and more after traffic stop

Kelowna cops were alerted to an erratic driver and seized a variety of narcotics

Air quality advisory cancelled

The advisory was issued at 11 a.m. Thursday.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

B.C. museum bites back at fast food giant

Greater Vernon Museum’s social media rant on McDonald’s advertisement gets noticed

Does your pet dread going to the vet?

B.C. SPCA launches new program to help ease anxiety in pets at the vet clinic

Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Kids taken in seconds when truck stolen from parking lot in central B.C.

“I just felt dead inside,” says mom of kids abducted from Barriere mall

‘Hold the sugar, hold the cream, Tim Hortons don’t be mean,’ protesters chant

Protesters angry after some workers asked to take unpaid breaks to offset minimum wage raise

Royal B.C. Museum nominates Indigenous music collection for UNESCO program

Ida Halpern was passionate about the songs of British Columbia’s Indigenous people

Male MPs, staff are bystanders to sexual misconduct, former staffer says

A staffer recalls when an NDP MP kissed her on the job

An ongoing struggle with poverty

Summerland woman relies on regular support from food bank

Most Read

  • Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

    Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

  • Selkirk College Saints enhance roster for second semester

    The Selkirk College Saints added a trio of top-notch players.