Bruins awake to win three weekend games

The Bruins played three games in three days over the weekend, two on home ice. They faced the Castlegar Rebels and won 4-3 on Saturday. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

By Gerry Foster

Apparently Bears are not true hibernators. They do enter a deep sleep period during the winter months but the correct word is “torpor,” which means lethargy or apathy. That is, they may awaken if disturbed during their winter torpor.

Figuratively speaking, this describes what occurred with our local “hockey bears.” The Border Bruins sleepwalked through a four-game road swing earlier in February, losing all four games while being outscored 26-8.

Last weekend the Bruins faced a challenging schedule, having to play three games in 48 hours. Impressively they awoke from their lethargy and responded with three complete victories, starting with a 3-1 win at home over the Fernie Ghostriders, a team they lost to on home ice in January.

After a scoreless opening period Fernie’s Jordon Kromm gave the visitors a 1-0 lead early in the second. This would be the only shot to beat goalie Ross King. Nathan Cohen-Wallis tied the game with his 23rd goal of the season. Then Josh Garlough-Bell tallied the winner early in the third. Jake Huculak scored an insurance marker midway through the final period. The Bears outshot Fernie 37-27 and were full value for the win.

With the losing streak snapped the Bruins then welcomed the Castlegar Rebels to the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena. Castlegar is out of the playoffs and had nothing to lose, playing mainly for pride. They opened the scoring on a goal by Darby Berg. Then these awakened Bruins struck for four answered goals to take a 4-1 lead. The Rebels narrowed the deficit to two goals before the period was over. After the offensive outburst in the opening frame the second period was scoreless.

In the final period Colby Winia notched his second of the night for Castlegar to make it a 4-3 game with over 12 minutes left on the clock. The Border Bruins managed to hang on for the win, thanks in part to the heroics of goalkeeper Ross King.

The home team received goals from four different players: Alex Skinner, Huculak, Garlough-Bell and August Demaere. For Garlough-Bell, the outstanding rookie, he now has 29 goals in 36 games.

Two much needed victories on home ice on Family Day weekend were a refreshing achievement by our junior hockey team. However the weekend was not over for these revitalized Bruins as they travelled to Creston to take on the Thunder Cats Sunday evening. This was the only time during their league schedule they were forced to play on three consecutive days.

Keaghan Holub gave the Bruins the lead midway through the first period. It was great to see Holub score his fifth of the season. Not only was it his first goal since November 9th but he had played his best hockey of the season in the two weekend games at home. Fittingly the native of Eckville, Alberta was chosen as the Bruins star of the game. Cohen-Wallis gave Grand Forks a two goal cushion with his 24th of the year on the power play. However Austin Canete replied with a power play goal for Creston Valley, making it a 2-1 game.

The game remained deadlocked through a scoreless second period. The Bruins seemed to be tiring, understandably so, after eight periods of hockey over this Family Day weekend. However, they dug down deep and played their best 20 minutes of the contest. Rilee Poffenroth scored an unassisted goal, his eighth of the year, with about 12 minutes to play, giving his team a little breathing room.

They hung on for a 3-1 victory and a weekend sweep. The Thunder Cats outshot the Bruins 36-29 but Ross King once again gave his team solid goaltending. He performed brilliantly in all three games.

This past weekend our junior hockey team awoke from a state of torpidity and lethargy, and were awarded with three important wins. Credit the coaching staff and players for this timely development.

The Bears are back in third place with Spokane now a point behind in fourth. Grand Forks has one game remaining, at home this Friday against the first-place Nelson Leafs. A fourth win in a row would enhance their chances of finishing in third, though it is partly out of their hands. Spokane has two games to play, on the road in Nelson, and at home against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.