The Eholt Woodticks (in green) have dramatically outscored their Boundary Adult Hockey League opponents this season, earning top spot at the end of the regular season. They will be looking to leverage their first-round by when the clash in the semi-finals against the Granby Buschmen. (Photo submitted)

Boundary Adult Hockey League moves into the final 4

Semi-finals start Feb. 25 in Grand Forks

The Junior B Border Bruins’ season may have wrapped last week, after the team suffered two road losses in the East Kootenays, but there’s still plenty of ice action on deck at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks.

The Boundary Adult Hockey League is down to its semi-finals. The Granby Buschmen secured their place Sunday night in a series-deciding and exhausting 6-5 victory over the Hardy Mountain Herd. Unfortunately, the Buschmen only have a quick turn around time before they square off against the league-leading Eholt Woodticks tonight (Feb. 25) in the first game of the semi-final at 8:15 p.m. in Grand Forks. Game 2 goes Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena.

The Ticks, well-rested from a bye in the first round, have outscored their opponents by 51 goals over the season, thanks in large part to their leading points-getter Jerris Gregory. Finishing the regular season with 80 points in 23 games played (44 goals, 36 assists), Gregory’s performances on Feb. 25 and Feb. 28 could help his team etch their names into the Bahley Cup.

Despite the Ticks’ outstanding regular season performance, and the squad boasting the league’s top two scorers, Gregory and TJ Sebastian, a Bahley Cup championship is still far from guaranteed. Sebastian’s Ticks have found themselves on the cusp of greatness before but have failed to bring home the coveted prize. In fact, Sebastian has yet to raise the cup, despite playing every season since the BAHL’s inception in 2013.

The other side of the semi-final bracket pits Midway against the Cascade Powerhouse. Both teams clobbered their first-round opponents, with Midway winning 13-2 over two games against the Phoenix Miners and Cascade shocking the Borderline Bears by an aggregate score of 16-3. The two square off on Feb. 26 at the Boundary Expo Rec Centre in Midway at 7:45 p.m., before bringing the battle back to Grand Forks on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

If either matchup requires a Game 3 to decide the finalists, those games will be played on March 1.

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Los Angeles honours Kobe Bryant and daughter with public memorial

Just Posted

Boundary Adult Hockey League moves into the final 4

Semi-finals start Feb. 25 in Grand Forks

Greenwood Public Library looks to next chapter

The institution celebrated 75 years on Feb. 20

Supreme Court of Canada will hear Sinixt appeal May 12

B.C. has appealed Indigenous hunting case through several levels of court starting in Nelson in 2016

Shuttle service at Trail hospital will remain for now

“ … shuttle service will remain in place while work on the new drop-off area … continues.”

New ‘hub’ model takes regional approach to doctor recruitment in West Kootenay

Kootenay-Boundary a provincial leader in effectively attracting doctors to work here

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

UPDATE: 14 arrested at blocked rail line in northern B.C., police say

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Hospital parking fees needed, but changes to payment system possible, health minister says

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix says hospital parking doesn’t need to be so stressful

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

IHOP to host seventh annual National Pancake Day

IHOP will be offering free short-stack pancakes in support of BC Children’s Hospital on Tuesday

Do you talk to your spouse about money? 42% of Canadians don’t, poll suggests

Politics, sex, religion top list of taboo subjects for Canadians

Okanagan animal sanctuary seeks to fit frostbitten baby goat with prosthetic leg

Fundraiser started to help Zuri, newest resident of Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary

Most Read