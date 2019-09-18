Border Bruins win 1, lose 2 on opening weekend

Goalie Shane Zilka named MVP of the week

One weekend of regular season hockey in and the Grand Forks Border Bruins have given their fans a mixed bag of things to cheer about, this early in the season. The team replicated their one-win, two-loss exhibition record between Sept. 13 and 15, notching six goals while conceding 15 over three games.

“Each game, you’re going to get either some really good hockey or you’re going to get some really questionable hockey,” head coach John Clewlow said Friday about the exhibition record, before the team’s first regular season game away in Castlegar, which ended 7-3 for the home team.

The Border Bruins went on to win 4-3 in overtime on Saturday at home against Beaver Valley before losing 4-1 on Sunday in Spokane, where the team played with a short bench due to injuries and paperwork hangups.

The wild scoring of exhibition was brought into check in the team’s first competitive games, though, after being outscored 21 to 13 in their three trial games. Despite the losses, Border Bruins goaltender Shane Zilka shone over the weekend, earning him Team MVP of the Week. Zilka made 47 saves on 50 shots against Spokane on Sunday.

Clewlow said that he’s seen older players already emerge as leaders in the dressing room and rookies impress on-ice.

Though he didn’t play over the weekend, Border Bruins forward Isaiah Anderson has impressed his coach.

“I don’t know how long he’ll be in this league before he gets called up in the future,” Clewlow said of his number 27. “I think he’ll be something to watch out for.”

Eighteen-year-old Jordan DeGouw has also caught his Clewlow’s attention. the former Creston Valley Thunder Cat has already doubled his goal tally from last year (one in 33 games), after having played just three games this season.

“The season-long grind starts now to make the playoffs and win a championship,” Clewlow said Friday. So [we’ve got to] start putting our heads down right now and going to work.”

The Border Bruins travel to Osoyoos on Friday before continuing on to Summerland to face the Steam on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Previous story
Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

Just Posted

Border Bruins win 1, lose 2 on opening weekend

Goalie Shane Zilka named MVP of the week

Sounds of new exhibits echo through Grand Forks art gallery

The gallery hosts shows on the Sinixt, our collective anxiety and what makes a ‘real’ experience

IN PHOTOS: The Rock Creek Fall Fair

Rides, races, music and bubbles – the Rock Creek Fall Fair had something for all attendees

Boundary businesses on wells face hefty upgrade costs

‘It’s easier to sell guns in Canada than it is to sell a hotdog’

Housing, mental health services on agendas for minister meetings

Grand Forks city council meets with municipalities, ministers in Vancouver next week

‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

Most Read