Border Bruins win 1, lose 2 in pre-season

Grand Forks plays their home opener on Sat., Sept. 14

The Grand Forks Border Bruins surged into their pre-season last week, scoring two goals in the first minute of play at home against the Castlegar Rebels on Wednesday. The ice surface levelled out somewhat in periods two and three, when energies and passion surged. The Border Bruins would go on to beat Castlegar’s goalie six more times, but not before the cross-Paulson rivals notched four of their own. The game finished 8-4 for Grand Forks.

On Friday, the Border Bruins travelled to Castlegar for a rematch of Wednesday night’s matchup. On home ice, Castlegar played a much tighter defense and restricted the visitors to just two goals in 60 minutes. Castlegar would go on to win 5-2.

In the team’s final exhibition game, the Border Bruins hosted the Creston Valley Thundercats on Saturday. Though things were even after the first period, when teams went into their dressing rooms tied at one, the Thundercats took the game to the Border Bruins in the second and third, filling the net with 11 more goals. The Border Bruins scored two more in the losing effort before the game ended 12-3 for Creston.

The Border Bruins kick off their regular season next Friday, away to the Castlegar Rebels. Puck drop for the team’s home opener at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena is at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

