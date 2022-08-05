Border Bruins’ Warrack joins MJHL’s Stampeders

Ray Warrack has signed to play with Swan Valley Stampeders for the 2022-23 season

Grand Forks Border Bruin Ray Warrak has signed to play in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, with the Swan Valley Stampeders, for the 2022-23 season.

Warrack, 19, began his junior hockey career in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, with the Border Bruins for the 2021-22 season.

Warrack had nine goals and 28 points in 42 regular season games.

Hailing from Strathmore, Alberta, Warrack played in the Foothills Bisons U18AA program before joining the Bruins.

Warrack said that his experience with the Border Bruins allowed him to become the player he is today.

“The Border Bruins gave me every opportunity to grow not only as a player but a person, which granted me the tools to become a Junior A player,” said Warrack. “This all stems from the first-class staff and ownership led by head coach and GM Dave Hnatiuk. His knowledge of the game, mentorship, honesty, and his will to move his players to the next level, made Grand Forks an unbelievable spot for me to play and become the best version of myself on and off-the-ice.”

Hnatiuk said Warrack’s attitude and sportsmanship helped him achieve this.

“Ray is a very dedicated, hard working, mature young man who bought in from day one and came here committed to developing on and off-the-ice,” said Hnatiuk. “Ray’s goal has been to make the step to Junior A and seeing all the work he put in over the past 12 months has paid off. It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know Ray as a person and seeing him grow. I wish Ray all the best in Swan Valley.”

