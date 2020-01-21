Grand Forks Border Bruin Jordan DeGouw gets tripped up by a Golden Rockets player on Jan. 17 during a game in Grand Forks. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Border Bruins fall after roller-coaster week

Border Bruins beat the Nelson Leafs on Jan. 14 in overtime, then fell 10-4 to them on Sunday

“If you weren’t here last Tuesday,” arena announcer Gerry Foster said over the speaker system at Jack Goddard Memorial Arena on Friday, “then you missed the best game of the season. The best game by far.”

Foster was talking about Jan. 14’s game, which pitted the Nelson Leafs against the Grand Forks Border Bruins. The game had everything: a come back, a hat trick and nearly 10 extra minutes of hockey, lasting until Border Bruins newcomer Anthony Williams scored his first for the team in double overtime.

Unfortunately, it was also the peak of Grand Forks’ four-game week in which they went 1-3.

By Sunday night’s rematch against Nelson, legs looked tired and the Border Bruins fell back into past habits, dropping the game by a score of 10-4. Foster, who has followed the league for years, warned of Sunday’s outcome days earlier, noting that Nelson “wouldn’t be in a very good mood” for the rematch, where they got revenge.

The one highlight in a week of three defeats in four games was the Border Bruins’ scoring. Kyle Bailey, who scored the hat trick against Nelson on Jan. 14, notched three more goals before the end of Sunday’s game, and the team as a whole scored at least four goals in every game played.

The Border Bruins’ next game is away to the Spokane Braves on Jan. 25.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After cashing in on QB gambles, Chiefs and 49ers to clash in Super Bowl

Just Posted

Border Bruins fall after roller-coaster week

Border Bruins beat the Nelson Leafs on Jan. 14 in overtime, then fell 10-4 to them on Sunday

Ktunaxa, supporters celebrate protection of Qat’muk and the Jumbo valley

Speeches, acknowledgements and ceremonies mark an emotional gathering in Cranbrook

Hwy 3 to close for avalanche control on Jan. 19

The road is expected to be closed from noon to 3 p.m.

Jumbo Valley to be protected, ending decades-long dispute over proposed ski resort

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

Celebrate ski season with the Trails Society on Jan. 19

Hot chocolate, roasted marshmallows and a groomed trail await

VIDEO: Bobcat infiltrates Shuswap couple’s coop, feasts on fowl

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

‘Thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened’

Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

VIDEO: B.C. mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Eric Pinto owns hundreds of boards, spanning multiple decades

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Most Read