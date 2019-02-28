Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominate Border Bruins in Game 2

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks soar to a 10-4 victory over the Grand Forks Border Bruins

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Bradley Ross nets the winning goal in a 10-4 Hawks drubbing of the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Thursday. Jim Bailey photos.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks power play came alive on Thursday as the Hawks scored five power-play goals on their way to a 10-4 victory over the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

The victory gives the Hawks a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Neil Murdoch Division playoff with the series now heading to Grand Forks on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bruins came out intent on playing a physical game and slowing the Hawks dynamic offence, but the Hawks stayed disciplined and their speed and depth proved the difference as they jumped out to a 2-1 first period lead, then scored five unanswered goals in the second period for the Game 2 drubbing.

B.V. forward Michael Hagen was unstoppable, as his speed and impressive play-making abilities set up four Nitehawks goals, including two from Paul Leroux and one each from Jared Stocks and Kevin Duguid.

Brad Ross also had a four-point night, sniping the game winner on a pretty set up from Simon Nemethy midway through the second period to give B.V. a 5-1 lead. Ross also added three assists, while Nolan Corrado contributed two goals and an assist, and Nemethy one goal and one helper.

Quaid Anderson and Luke Woodrow also scored for Beaver Valley, while Josh Garlough-Bell scored twice and Logan Hascarl and Zane Avery had the other tallies for the Border Bruins.

Beaver Valley outshot Grand Forks 42-28 and were 5-for-8 on the power play, while the Bruins went 0-for-4.

The Nitehawks travel to Grand Forks on Saturday for Game 3 of the Neil Murdoch Division quarter-final.