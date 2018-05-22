BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

After 26 years with the BC Games Society, 19 of which as president and CEO, Kelly Mann has decided to call it quits.

“I have had a great career working in sport in B.C. and it’s time to do something different,” said Mann in news release last week.

“As a lead organization for sport in British Columbia, my board and staff and I have had the opportunity to set the BC Winter and BC Summer Games apart from organizations across Canada due to our influence on policy, and leadership in areas related to athlete and sport development, community investment, and volunteer leadership. It is that lasting impact I am most proud of.”

READ MORE: B.C. Games athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

READ MORE: Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes at Sun Peaks

Mann was directly involved in 85 provincial Games with each one including several thousand participants and volunteers.

He was the assistant chef de mission for Team BC at the 1999 Canada Winter Games, and assisted at the Canadian Winter and Summer Games, Western Canada Summer Games, and the Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, in 2000 and in Vancouver in 2010.

“We shall miss Kelly’s vision and leadership, but understand renewal in this position can create new opportunities and partnerships,” said BC Games Society board chair Jamey Paterson of Langley. “He has raised the profile of the BC Winter and BC Summer Games as a significant opportunity for communities and provincial sport organizations.”

Kelly Mann has given so much to sport in BC. I wish him the best in retirement! #mansalegend https://t.co/mdDUu8YpuF — Ravi kahlon (@KahlonRav) May 17, 2018

He was also co-founder of KidSport Greater Victoria in 2000 where he helped kids take part in sport through registration grants.

Mann has received the Rick Hansen Difference Maker Award, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal, and the BC Community Achievement Award.

@kieranroconnor

kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.