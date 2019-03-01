Basketball team finishes first in zone, heads to provincials

The Grand Forks Secondary School girls’ senior basketball team finished first at a weekend tournament in Grand Forks, making the team Kootenay champions for the second year in a row. The team is headed to provincials in Abbotsford on March 7. (Riley Friesen/Submitted)

The Grand Forks Secondary School’s senior girls basketball teams is officially headed off to provincials after a first-place finish at the zone championships over the weekend.

The team played two dominating games versus Sparwood and Fernie this weekend, earning them the Kootenay Championship and the number one seed heading into the provincial championships in Abbotsford, March 7 to 9 for the second year in a row!

“The girls have come together as a team at the right moment. All season we have worked not only on our skills, but also on our support for one another on the court,” said coach Riley Friesen. “They played as a unit, supported one another, didn’t get down on themselves and that was a huge part of their success. I couldn’t be more proud of this group of girls. They’ve definitely come a long way since the beginning of the season!”

The team would like to thank Buy-Low, Canco, Tangled Chains Butcher shop and all the parents, staff and administration for contributing in making this tournament and year so successful.

And since not everyone can make it to Abbotsford to cheer the team on next week, show your support at a fundraiser at the Gem Theatre this Sunday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m. The team is hosting a showing of the classic family movie, Space Jam, with all ticket sales going towards assisting in the expenses of provincials. Tickets are available at the door and for pre-purchase through the team.