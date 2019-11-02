B.C. Lions’ Maleki Harris (31) attempts to grab Calgary Stampeders’ Josh Huff (83) but misses the tackle during first half CFL football action in Vancouver, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Lions finish off 5-13 CFL season with loss to Stampeders

Calgary will host Winnipeg in playoff game Nov. 10

VANCOUVER — The Calgary Stampeders clinched second place in the West and a home playoff spot with a 21-16 win over the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on Saturday.

Stamps (12-6) quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 283 yards, one touchdown and one interception, completing 20-of-38 pass attempts in the victory.

Danny O’Brien replied with 60 passing yards for the Lions (5-13). He finished 9-of-13 attempts before he was replaced by Brandon Bridge midway through the third quarter.

Bridge threw for 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also orchestrated a 75-yard scoring drive that ultimately saw O’Brien smuggle the football over the goal line for another TD.

QB Fajardo lifts Roughriders past B.C. Lions 27-19

Calgary will now host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the division semifinal on Nov. 10.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders locked up first place in the West earlier on Saturday when they beat the Edmonton Eskimos 23-13.

Both the Lions and Stamps struggled to find the endzone on Saturday, with each side settling for field goals through the first half of the game.

Calgary kicker Rene Paredes made four attempts, including a 44-yard strike, over the course of the game.

Sergio Castillo put away a successful 34-yard kick to get B.C. on the scoreboard early in the first quarter.

But the Lions’ big play of the night came midway through the third frame on a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

The excitement began when running back Brandon Rutley escaped the Calgary defence on a fake punt play. His 36-yard dash down the field put B.C. in scoring position. Shaq Johnson and John White helped close the gap for the Lions before O’Brien dove across a scrum on the goal line for a touchdown.

The major strike and a successful conversion by Castillo whittled Calgary’s lead to 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Stamps were finally able to string together a scoring sequence late in the game’s final frame.

READ MORE: QB Fajardo lifts Roughriders past B.C. Lions 27-19

A soaring 36-yard pass from Mitchell to Hergy Mayala put Calgary in scoring position, and the pair connected for another nine-yard toss to add a touchdown with less than three minutes left on the scoreboard.

B.C. wasn’t ready to settle, however.

The Lions continued to push and Bridge made a 17-yard pass to Bryan Burnham just outside the goal line with 1:44 left to play. The receiver made a diving catch, sprawling into the endzone for B.C.’s second TD of the night.

The Lions tried for a two-point conversion but Bridge couldn’t find an open passing lane.

Dexter McCoil snuffed out any hopes of a last-minute Lions comeback by intercepting a pass with just over 30 seconds left on the board and returning the ball to the Lions 10-yard line.

Saturday’s loss caps a disappointing season for the Lions, who started with a 1-10 record then seemed to gain some steam before losing marquee quarterback Mike Reilly to a broken wrist last month.

NOTES: The Lions finish their season without a single win against a West Division opponent. … Saturday marked the fourth game in a row that the Stampeders have won at B.C. Place. … B.C. running back John White had 44 rushing yards against Calgary, putting his total for the season over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Stampeders look to control playoff destiny in battle against B.C. Lions
Next story
Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Just Posted

Grand Forks property buyout negotiations, purchases to begin in December

The City has proposed a land swap deal for affected residents

Woman pedestrian, 81, dies after Trail accident

The incident happened in East Trail on Wednesday afternoon

Grand Forks Halloween party continues this week

Fireworks, a bonfire, haunted mazes and escapes rooms await

Border Bruins win weekend to extend win streak to four games

A last-minute goal by Elvis Slack saved the game on Saturday against the Columbia Valley Rockies

West Kootenay brought Cannings victory on election night

It was tight in vote-rich Okanagan, but NDP candidate pulled away here on election night

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Pamela Anderson draws condemnation with Indigenous headdress Halloween tweet

Tweet shows two photos of the Ladysmith-born model, semi-nude, with feather headdress

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Stampeders look to control playoff destiny in battle against B.C. Lions

Stamps (11-6) need to beat the B.C. Lions (5-12) to cement position

Deja vu: Hungry otter kills three koi, forcing closure of Vancouver garden – again

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden pond closed until further notice, remaining koi relocated to safety

Atlin, B.C. community mourns Bob the cat

Bob was struck by a car on Oct. 29. A memorial is planned for Nov. 16.

RCMP warns of AirBnb fraud after guest poses as owner in Okanagan

Police search for a male suspect after reported frauds in Kelowna

Most Read