ATV clubs ride historic trails

The first annual trip was a success for local clubs

“Ride’n the Woods” 2018 was a great success for the Grand Forks ATV Club! Partnering with the City of Greenwood and the Greenwood ATV Club, ATVers came together for a historic Boundary-area ATV ride. Participants travelled from Greenwood to Edgewood, a trip of approximately 200 kilometres each way. The day before was a meet-and-greet ride in the hills north of Greenwood. The Greenwood Club hosted this four hour, historic mine ride.

The ride to Edgewood started early on July 18 in Greenwood and headed for the West Boundary area. This took the riders east to Gable, and past the Gable Recreation Site where Gable Creek meets the Granby River, a great camping spot. Following the Burrell for seven kilometres to West Burrell, the group stopped at Bluejoint Recreation Site for lunch. Here, a few more riders joined the trek. Next they traveled up past St. Annes Recreation Site to Franklin Camp and around to the Union Mine. This is a great historic trail; wagons full of gold traveled much of the route.

The folks in Edgewood were pivotal in helping to set up accommodations and provided a superb dinner, breakfast and a to-go lunch.

Up early again, and after a hardy breakfast, they were on the trail by 9 a.m. The group travelled along the Lower Arrow Lake experiencing the most spectacular vistas with the Selkirk Mountains in the background and plenty of views of the lake. They eagerly arrived at Renata for lunch and a swim. Renata was flooded in the early 60s to increase the Keenleyside Dam. Only a few relics are left to see when the water is low.

Backtracking to Charity and then down Deadeye, they dropped off some folks that had joined up at Bluejoint. The group traveled back up Gable and down to Greenwood.

“We all got along, all seemed to enjoy it a lot, and are looking forward to the next one. The cone system worked! Overall, 3 days of great riding,” Geoff Canuel, a Grand Forks ATV club member, said of the event.

