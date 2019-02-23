As week 1 winds down, Team BC sits 4th at the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alberta has a total of 42, sitting in third place, close behind Ontario with 16 medals. Quebec in first.

As week one of the Canada Games wraps up, Team BC is sitting in fourth overall.

B.C. athletes have attained 28 medals, with table tennis and the biathlon earning half of the total medal count.

Alberta has a total of 42, sitting in third place, close behind Ontario with 16 medals. Quebec leads with 85 medals.

Team BC Chef de Mission Jennifer Scott said the eye is now on week two.

“We want to continue to build on the momentum of week one and create an atmosphere that produces more podium performances in week two,” she said in a news release.

Here’s a breakdown per sport:

It was a golden week for table tennis athlete Benita Zhou. The Vancouver-based athlete won three gold medals consisting of the team event, doubles and singles.

Her teammate, Surrey’s Fiona Nie, won two gold medals; one in the team event and one in doubles. Steve Wang of North Vancouver also won three table tennis medals: a bronze in team and silver in doubles and singles.

Kenny Jiang, representing Burnaby, won a bronze medal in the team event and a silver in doubles.

Biathlete Andrei Secu of Coquitlam won three bronze medals. He was third in the sprint, individual pursuit and 3-by-7.5-kilomtre relay. Meanwhile, Larissa Black, from Squamish, Whistler’s Gillian Gowling and Ryan Elden of Quesnel all won two medals each.

Team BC boxers added three medals for their province. Brayden Sims from Fort St. John won a gold medal in the 60-kilogram division while North Vancouver’s Jonathan Hannah and Nelson’s Brayden Hellekson each won bronze medals in the 75-kilogram and 81-kilogram divisions respectively.

Freestyle skier Brayden Kuroda of Penticton won two gold medals: one in aerials and moguls. Representing West Vancouver, Skye Clarke won a complete set of medals: gold in slope style, silver in big air and bronze in half pipe.

B.C’s long track speed skating team won a bronze medal in the women’s team pursuit and Josh Telizyn, from Fort St. John, won a 1000-metre bronze medal. Short track speed skating added to the medal tally with a bronze medal in the women’s 3000-metre relay.

Two bronze medals were won by gymnastics athletes, the first by Langley’s Emilie Hong who took bronze in women’s vault while Ryan Woodhead, from Tsawwassen, was third in the men’s pommel horse.

In team sports, wheelchair basketball had its best finish in the last three Canada Games with a 6th place result.

Ringette surprised all by finishing 4th, its best finish since the 2003 Canada Winter Games where they won a bronze medal and men’s hockey finished in 7th place.

