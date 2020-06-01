Medical Laboratory Technologist, Nai Jun Zhu working in a VCH lab.

Support of collaborative research vital to our future

Through strong partnerships, philanthropy is accelerating the fight against COVID-19 here in B.C.

By Angela Chapman

In March the world seemingly stopped. Plans were cancelled, some of our favourite places closed, and we all learned how to estimate two metres of distance.

But while all this stopping and staying home happened, all across our communities, people were stepping up.

Medical experts at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) and other health care centres across the province swiftly pivoted their approach, transforming hospitals in order to best treat COVID-19, all while keeping health care teams and their patients safe.

At VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, our community has shown an incredible outpouring of support from nearly 2,500 donors, contributing more than $2.7 million to COVID-19 related funds. These donations are impacting health care workers on the front lines and funding world-class researchers, who are working tirelessly to uncover the mystery of this disease.

For 40 years, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation has been the philanthropic engine for health innovation in B.C., supporting the most specialized care, groundbreaking research and system transformation across Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH).

And with donor support, they will continue to be there for our health care partners, as we face an unprecedented challenge.

Researching new treatments

Now that we have flattened the curve in B.C., we are looking ahead at what is needed in order to return to normal quickly and safely. And the answer to this is accelerating research. This is why the Foundation is proud to be a part of the fight against COVID-19, working alongside our clinician-scientists who are making great strides right here in Vancouver to help patients worldwide.

Clinician-scientists like Dr. Myp Sekhon and Cheryl Wellington, PhD, who are leading a dedicated team of researchers in a donor-supported lab in characterizing changes in the immune system of COVID-19 infected patients.

This bench-to-bedside research is helping patients in our hospitals today. The information gathered at VGH as a part of this and other studies will also be made publicly available in order to inform other research, providing clearer paths to more impactful treatments, and potentially a cure.

Research into prevention and treatment is happening all across VCH in collaboration with national and international efforts.

This work will be crucial in allowing us to “take back normal.” One day we will be able to travel, to attend live sports and concerts, and to hug all of our loved ones. And donor support of local and international research projects will help us get there.

Health care needs philanthropy to beat COVID-19

B.C.’s health care system is strong, and in no small part because of our community. You have empowered us to continually transform health care and allow our health care heroes to do what they do best – improve and save lives.

The hospitals and health care centres which have been impacted by COVID-19 are now looking at replenishing supplies, supporting staff members in any way they need, and resuming non-essential care and rescheduling appointments that were previously cancelled.

Your support is vital in this fight. To learn more please visit vghfoundation.ca or contact info@vghfoundation.ca

Health and wellnessPhilanthropy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Front line health care staff at Vancouver General Hospital prepare to treat patients.

COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on our health care system. But through strong partnerships, philanthropy is accelerating the fight against this disease right here in B.C.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

RDKB issues evacuation orders for some residents on Granby River near Highway 3 bridge

The RDKB also issued evacuation orders for areas of Manly Meadows, Johnson Flats

RDKB issues evacuation alert for 1,100 Boundary properties

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

RDKB launches survey to address housing needs in the district

Communities in the district include Trail, Grand Forks, Rossland and Fruitvale

Possible Kermode Bear spotted near Castlegar

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run on May 27

Stolen truck found in Christina Lake

Family happy the vehicle was found

VIDEO: Injured bald eagle rescued in B.C. First Nations community

Bird suspected injured in fight, whisked off to Coquitlam rehab

Toronto Raptors’ Ujiri says conversations about racism can no longer be avoided

Thousands have protested Floyd’s death and repeated police killings of black men across the United States

UPDATE: B.C.’s Central Kootenay region issues evacuation orders for hundreds of residents in five communities because of flooding

An evacuation alert covers all areas except the Cities of Castelgar and Nelson

‘I’m afraid’: Witnesses of wolf attack on senior near Prince Rupert worried about safety

Frank Russ shows where the unprovoked wolf attacked his father

Protesters prepare to rally against racism in front of Vancouver Art Gallery

Rally is in response to the deaths of black Americans and a Toronto woman

Protesters rally against anti-black, Indigenous racism in Toronto

Police estimated the crowd to be between 3,500 and 4,000 and said there was no violence

Feds earmark $1.5M to support recovery of B.C., Indigenous tourism

B.C. money will be split between Vancouver Island and Indigenous tourism

‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

Tens of thousands marched to protest the death of George Floyd

Join Kootenay family in virtual walk for Ronald McDonald House

“We always described it as our oasis in the middle of the desert,” Brigitte Ady shares.

Most Read