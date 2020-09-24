Russell selected as B.C. NDP candidate for Boundary-Similkameen

The director for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary was chosen over Oliver councillor Grice.

Roly Russell has received the NDP nomination as candidate in the provincial riding of Boundary-Similkameen. He lives in Grand Forks, where he serves on the RDKB council and the UBCM executive. (Submitted)

The B.C. NDP Party has selected Roly Russell as its candidate for the Boundary-Similkameen.

Voters selected Russell as the candidate in a nomination contest over Oliver councillor Aimee Grice.

Russell is the director of the Rural Grand Forks region of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

He is also currently the president of the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments and chair of the Grand Forks Credit Union board of directors.

“I’m thrilled to represent John Horgan’s team in Boundary-Similkameen,” said Russell, in a press release.

Russell says his priorities include protecting the health of the province’s forests, economic resilience, housing affordability, addressing climate change and supporting local communities.

“This place is my home – I was born here – and I am passionate about making sure that we sustain and keep this a beautiful and sustainable region to earn a living and raise our families,” said Russell. “John Horgan’s leadership in the face of the pandemic and the BC NDP government’s willingness to navigate creative solutions following the 2018 floods cemented my decision to run for MLA.”

The B.C. Liberal Party will be fielding Oliver councillor Petra Veintimilla in the Boundary-Similkameen riding this year, with Linda Larson retiring.

