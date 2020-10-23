Past elections showed Liberal support in Boundary-Similkameen

Since 2009, riding has been represented by Liberal MLAs

The riding of Boundary-Similkameen has been held by the B.C. Liberals since 2009. (File image)

In past elections, the riding of Boundary-Similkameen has been held by the B.C. Liberals.

In the upcoming election on Oct. 24, the riding will choose between the B.C. Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla, B.C. NDP candidate Roly Russell, B.C. Conservative candidate Darryl Seres, and Wexit BC candidate Arlyn Greig.

READ ALSO: Elections B.C. beefs up local teams for surge of mail-in ballots

READ ALSO: Early voters in Southern Interior contribute to breaking records

Linda Larson has represented the riding with the B.C. Liberals since 2013, and from 2009 to 2013, John Slater of the B.C. Liberals was the riding’s representative in the legislature.

Slater won the 2009 election with 6,681 votes, or 37.45 per cent of the popular vote. The nearest rival was Lakhvinder Jhaj of the New Democratic Party, who had 5,870 votes, or 32.91 per cent of the popular vote. Other candidates in 2009 were Joe Cardoso of the Conservatives and Bob Grieve of the Green Party.

In 2013, Larson received 8,499 votes, or 46.59 per cent of the popular vote. The next candidate was Sam Hancheroff of the New Democratic Party with 7,113 votes, or 38.99 per cent of voter support. Other candidates were John Kwasnica of the Green Party, unaffiliated candidate Mischa Popoff and independent Doug Pederson.

Larson retained her seat in the 2017 election, receiving 9,613 votes, or 42.80 per cent support. Colleen Ross of the New Democratic Party had 7,275 votes, or 32.73 per cent support. Others in the election were independent Peter Entwistle and Green Party candidate Vonnie Lavers.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020