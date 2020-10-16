Roly Russell is the BC NDP’s candidate in the riding of Boundary-Similkameen. (Contributed)

Roly Russell is the BC NDP’s candidate in the riding of Boundary-Similkameen. (Contributed)

Meet the candidates: Roly Russell

Roly Russell is the BC NDP candidate in the Boundary-Similkameen riding

As part of our B.C. election coverage, Black Press asked candidates to submit a bio about themselves, why they are running and what is the most important issue in the Boundary-Similkameen riding.

Roly Russell was born and raised in the Boundary and is a full-time community leader and a strong champion for rural British Columbia. Russell and his wife Christine, along with their two children Juno (9) and Gabriel (13) love the quality of life and culture that rural B.C. offers, including the endless recreational opportunities, resilient food systems and tight-knit community.

Russell brings extensive experience serving his community and advocating for rural issues. An elected regional district board director, Russell is also chair of the local credit union, president of the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments, a member of the regional hospital district and sits on the Union of British Columbia Municipalities’ (UBCM) executive. In 2018, Russell stepped up as a leader when floods devastated Grand Forks, working tirelessly to find and create solutions for residents in need.

Russell is passionate about agriculture, food security and sustainable forestry and will be a tireless advocate for the Boundary-Similkameen’s robust farming economy. Russell has co-founded an agricultural society and two food co-operatives, sat on the board of Certified Organic Association of B.C., operated his own farm and completed a PhD in ecology.

Over the last few years, Russell has volunteered in rural British Columbia on behalf of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, to share best practices with municipal leaders there. More recently, he led economic development planning, helping communities establish effective and accountable economic development programs while partnering with local business leaders.

When there’s time, Russell enjoys coaching kids’ soccer, cycling, hiking, paddling, photography and skiing in the backcountry and at our amazing Phoenix and Baldy mountains.

Russell has finished three marathons and the Penticton Ironman – a challenge he’ll perhaps attempt to repeat.

Russell will be a strong champion for rural B.C. and will work hard to build a robust rural economy that can provide the services rural residents rely on. He cares about public education, a strong rural economy, health care and the environment. He is committed to advocating for policies that make life better and more affordable for people in the Boundary-Similkameen.

What are your reasons for running in this election?

To truly make a positive change for rural B.C., I need to work with other provincial leaders to change policies and pass legislation in Victoria. I have been convinced of the value of John Horgan’s work, and I want to be a part of the team that moves B.C. forward. I want to ensure rural B.C. has a strong voice in Victoria, as our needs are often different than the needs of urban regions.

What do you believe to be the three most important issues for the riding?

I don’t believe rural B.C. can afford the luxury of a single-issue candidate. An effective MLA has to champion all our issues, including primary care and public education, economic development and environmental stewardship, elder care and forestry, disaster management and climate change.

If I had to choose three key issues for our communities, number one would be forest stewardship and watershed management. Sustainable development is vital for both the Interior economy and the preservation of clean waterways and fisheries, including the Okanagan River’s sockeye salmon run.

Second is support for regional agriculture and robust food-security networks, including the important soft-fruit and wine industry in the Okanagan. Fruit farmers in particular need a government that listens to their concerns and provides support where needed. My third issue is fostering a robust local economy in rural B.C. by supporting small and medium-size businesses as they recover amid the pandemic.

What works have you done for the community prior to deciding to run for election?

I’ve been a community leader in Grand Forks for over 10 years. Most of my time is spent as regional district director, chair of the local credit union and representing local governments as president of the Association of Kootenay-Boundary Local Governments and as vice-chair of resolutions for the UBCM.

Helping lead my community’s response to the devastating 2018 Boundary floods was one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done.

I helped design a community-led model of disaster recovery and I have since advised the province on rewriting our provincial disaster response and recovery framework. We’ll need those skills at the table to ensure rural B.C. gets proper attention for building back better, both economically and socially.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit

Just Posted

Rob Louie has formed a non-profit organization he says will assist band members in legal disputes with their councils. Photo: Submitted
Indigenous legal organization created to help band members keep councils accountable

Rob Louie has created Band Members Alliance and Advocacy Association of Canada

Anne Jimmie holds up a photo of her and her mother, Christine Jimmy, that was taken in 1948. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Saving the inner child: The Healing Journey

“There was this little girl inside that was so hurt, that was so wounded … I needed to nurture that little girl and understand her.”

This was the last picture taken of Christopher Sanford, who went missing in 2019. His body was found Oct. 10, 2020. Photo: Submitted
Remains of 2019 missing Nakusp man discovered

The body of Christopher Sanford was discovered near Needles

Roly Russell is the BC NDP’s candidate in the riding of Boundary-Similkameen. (Contributed)
Meet the candidates: Roly Russell

Roly Russell is the BC NDP candidate in the Boundary-Similkameen riding

BC Conservative candidate Darryl Seres is running for MLA of the Boundary-Similkameen riding.
Meet the candidates: Darryl Seres

Darryl Seres is the BC Conservative candidate in the Boundary-Similkameen riding

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

viaSport, BCRPA have issued a no spectator/patron policy for the remainder of 2020 at indoor sporting facilities in B.C. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at BC. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Facebook’s public policy director Neil Potts, left, and global director and head of public policy Canada, Kevin Chan, speak with the clerk as he places name plates for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as they wait to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Facebook Canada says it is taking measures to ensure election integrity ahead of the Oct. 24 vote in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Content promoting voter suppression will be removed under the company’s community standards

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen at sunset in Ottawa, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada sides with women in RCMP pension dispute over job-sharing

The women said the RCMP pension plan breached their equality rights under the charter

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

Most Read