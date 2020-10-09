Liberals’ Petra Veintimilla tours Midway, Greenwood, Big White

The candidate said she’d learned a lot from residents and industry leaders

Petra Veintimilla is the BC Liberals’ candidate in the Boundary-Similkameen. Photo submitted.

BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla made campaign stops across the West Boundary Thursday, Oct. 8.

Veintimilla first met with Vaagen Fibre’s Dan McMaster in Midway.

“Dan told me about some of the struggles and some of the strengths of the Boundary’s forest industry,” she said.

“I learned a lot and I have a lot to learn about the province’s forest industry.”

The candidate then toured Greenwood, where she met with residents and local business-owners.

“I learned about how they’re taking the bull by the horns and really investing back in their community,” Veintimilla explained.

Veintimilla ended the day in Big White, where she said she met with stakeholders in the resort town’s tourism industry.

“I learned a lot about what the community has been dealing with since the start of the pandemic.”

Restaurant and bar-owners told Veintimilla they expected to face challenges this winter, she said.

“How do you with reduced seating-capacity in a place like Big White when it freezes in the winter and you can’t necessarily serve as many people outdoors as you might during the summer?” she asked.

Veintimilla qualified her support of party-leader Andrew Wilkinson’s recent pledge to privatize ICBC.

“I think we can all agree that things are broken with ICBC and that some sort of substantial change needs to happen to fix it,” she said.

“British Columbians deserve a choice and I think opening the market to a combination of private insurance alongside ICBC makes a lot of sense.”

British Columbians go to the polls Saturday, Oct. 24.

