Grand Forks mayor seeks MLA who represents his community

Local MP, area representative also want strong rural voice in Victoria

BC NDP candidate Roly Russell has picked up a string of endorsements in the Boundary-Similkameen in the past 72 hours.

The first came from South-Okanagan – West Kootenay MP and fellow party member Richard Cannings, who posted to Russell’s campaign page on Facebook early Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 12.

“Roly Russell will bring an important rural voice to an NDP government in Victoria,” Cannings wrote. “His years as a leader in regional government [have] given him the experience needed to be a strong representative for the Boundary, South Okanagan and Similkameen.”

Reached by phone Wednesday, Oct. 14, Cannings added, “Russell has a huge amount of rural experience. I think he’d make for a strong voice for the region in an NDP government.”

Christina Lake representative Grace McGregor followed suit Monday evening, posting to Russell’s campaign page that she was voting for the candidate rather than his party.

Roly Russell is the BC NDP's candidate in the riding of Boundary-Similkameen.

Next to endorse Russell was Grand Forks mayor Brian Taylor.

Recalling the great flood of 2018, Taylor said then rural Grand Forks representative Russell ably represented area communities when the pair went to the province for help after the freshet that devastated the city.

“I had the chance to go to Victoria with Roly, and I noticed how comfortable he was going from minister to minister when we were dealing with a flood,” Taylor told The Gazette Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Taylor added that he shares Russell’s “vision to regenerate Grand Forks and the West Boundary as an agricultural force.”

Russell won the BC NDP’s nomination shortly after Premier John Horgan called for a snap election in September.

He will appear on the ballot alongside the Liberals’ Petra Veinitimilla, the Conservative’s Darryl Seres and Wexit BC candidate Arlyn Grieg.

British Columbians go to the polls Saturday, Oct. 24.

