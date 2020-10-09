Former MLA Moe Sihota endorses NDP’s Russell in Boundary-Similkameen

Grand Forks’ Roly Russell is the BC NDP candidate for the Boundary-Similkameen in October’s provincial election. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Former cabinet minister Moe Sihota endorsed BC NDP candidate Roly Russell Friday, Oct. 9.

“Positive, respected, optimistic and smart,” Sihota said of Russell. “He’d be the kind of MLA that will get things done.”

Sihota was British Columbia’s environment minister in the 1990s, the first Indo-Canadian to serve in a B.C. cabinet. He now owns a recreational vehicle park in Osoyoos.

Dignitaries gather at Lake Cowichan’s 50th anniversary in 1994. Moe Sihota (Prov. Environment Minister), left, Jan Pullinger (MLA), Earle Darling (mayor of Lake Cowichan), Toshikinyi Tatabayashi (mayor of Ohtaki) are all part of breakfast where Sihota handed over Lakeview Park to the village of Lake Cowichan. File photo

READ MORE: BC NDP selects Grand Forks’ Russell to contest Boundary-Similkameen

READ MORE: Former MLA Bill Barisoff endorses Veintimilla for Boundary-Similkameen

Reached by phone Friday afternoon, Russell told The Gazette, “I’m thrilled to see people like Moe Sihota coming forward to back up my track record as someone who has the capacity to be a strong voice for rural B.C.”

Russell entered the race for the Boundary-Similkameen against the BC Liberals’ Petra Veintimilla on Sept. 24. The riding heated up Oct. 3, when Elections BC announced the Conservatives’ Darryl Seres and Wexit BC’s Arlyn Greig had joined the contest.

British Columbians head to the polls Saturday, Oct. 24.

