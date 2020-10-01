Former MLA Bill Barisoff endorses Veintimilla for Boundary-Similkameen

Barisoff served as MLA for the Okanagan-Boundary riding from 1996 to 2001

Former Okanagan-Boundary MLA Bill Barisoff has endorsed BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla for the Boundary-Similkameen Riding. (File Images)

Former MLA Bill Barisoff has endorsed BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla for the Boundary-Similkameen riding.

Barrisoff represented the Okanagan-Boundary riding from 1996-2001, the Penticton-Okanagan Valley riding from 2001-2009 and then the Penticton riding from 2009 to 2013.

“To be effective, an MLA needs to be a strong voice – but also a good listener. Petra is both. I have total confidence that she will respect and represent the diverse perspectives of the Boundary-Similkameen, and make all of us proud in Victoria,” said Barisoff in a press release.

Currently a councillor with the Town of Oliver, Veintimilla will be running against NDP candidate Roly Russell in the Boundary – Similkameen riding on the Oct. 24 election.

No other candidates have yet been announced for the Boundary – Similkameen riding. The deadline for candidate submissions is tomorrow, Oct. 1.

