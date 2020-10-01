Former Okanagan-Boundary MLA Bill Barisoff has endorsed BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla for the Boundary-Similkameen Riding. (File Images)

Former MLA Bill Barisoff endorses Veintimilla for Boundary-Similkameen

Barisoff served as MLA for the Okanagan-Boundary riding from 1996 to 2001

Former MLA Bill Barisoff has endorsed BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla for the Boundary-Similkameen riding.

Barrisoff represented the Okanagan-Boundary riding from 1996-2001, the Penticton-Okanagan Valley riding from 2001-2009 and then the Penticton riding from 2009 to 2013.

“To be effective, an MLA needs to be a strong voice – but also a good listener. Petra is both. I have total confidence that she will respect and represent the diverse perspectives of the Boundary-Similkameen, and make all of us proud in Victoria,” said Barisoff in a press release.

Currently a councillor with the Town of Oliver, Veintimilla will be running against NDP candidate Roly Russell in the Boundary – Similkameen riding on the Oct. 24 election.

No other candidates have yet been announced for the Boundary – Similkameen riding. The deadline for candidate submissions is tomorrow, Oct. 1.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Russell selected as B.C. NDP candidate for Boundary-Similkameen

Just Posted

Former MLA Bill Barisoff endorses Veintimilla for Boundary-Similkameen

Barisoff served as MLA for the Okanagan-Boundary riding from 1996 to 2001

WATCH: This family will soon be cultivating the largest sun-grown cannabis harvest in Canada

Farming an intergenerational skill for the Kelowna-based Geen family

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Shining Raven Woman to be housed at Grand Forks’ confluence

City council committed to the project at the end of August

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled

A look at how one care home is battling the pandemic with the social needs of the elderly in their care

Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

“There’s still so much we don’t know and we’re learning everyday about this particular virus.”

Most Read