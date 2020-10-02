Mail in vote package, B.C. Election 2020. (Elections B.C. photo)

Boundary-Similkameen neck-and-neck in early polling

Aggregator 338Canada.com lists the riding as one of the tightest in the province.

With just two candidates, both new to running in provincial politics, the Boundary-Similkameen riding is one of the tightest races according to figures provided through 338Canada.com.

The race between BC NDP candidate Roly Russell and BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla is currently with one per cent difference.

Polling aggregator 338Canada.com lists Russell with a slight lead of 41.8 per cent compared to Veintimilla’s 40.8, as of Oct. 2.

READ MORE: Veintimilla to run as Liberal candidate

READ MORE: Russell selected as B.C. NDP candidate for Boundary-Similkameen

With more than three weeks still to go before the Oct. 24 election date, that number is likely to change, as it already has.

At the start, the BC Liberal party was leading with 39.3 per cent to the BC NDP’s 38.8 per cent in the riding on Sept. 23, the first date for which 338 listed aggregated numbers.

On Sept. 29, the race grew tighter, with the BC NDP taking a minute lead in the riding of 40.9 per cent over 40.7 for the BC Liberals.

With COVID-19 preventing many traditional forms of campaigning, how the race will end is a mystery.

Early polling may matter even more than in previous years, with over 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week after the election was declared.

READ MORE: More than 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week of B.C. election campaign

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former MLA Bill Barisoff endorses Veintimilla for Boundary-Similkameen

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

Boundary-Similkameen neck-and-neck in early polling

Aggregator 338Canada.com lists the riding as one of the tightest in the province.

Roockwool fire sends smoke east of Grand Forks

A company official said the smoke was mostly triggered by a safety feature at the plant

Former MLA Bill Barisoff endorses Veintimilla for Boundary-Similkameen

Barisoff served as MLA for the Okanagan-Boundary riding from 1996 to 2001

WATCH: This family will soon be cultivating the largest sun-grown cannabis harvest in Canada

Farming an intergenerational skill for the Kelowna-based Geen family

B.C. reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, near daily record

Surrey hospital declares outbreak, Peace Arch alert ends

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Investigation underway to determine exactly why the gate which controls the flow of water was lowered

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Metis Nation demands recognition by B.C.

New report highlights inequities in the treatment of Metis in B.C.

Most Read