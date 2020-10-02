Boundary-Similkameen neck-and-neck in early polling

Aggregator 338Canada.com lists the riding as one of the tightest in the province.

With just two candidates, both new to running in provincial politics, the Boundary-Similkameen riding is one of the tightest races according to figures provided through 338Canada.com.

The race between BC NDP candidate Roly Russell and BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla is currently with one per cent difference.

Polling aggregator 338Canada.com lists Russell with a slight lead of 41.8 per cent compared to Veintimilla’s 40.8, as of Oct. 2.

With more than three weeks still to go before the Oct. 24 election date, that number is likely to change, as it already has.

At the start, the BC Liberal party was leading with 39.3 per cent to the BC NDP’s 38.8 per cent in the riding on Sept. 23, the first date for which 338 listed aggregated numbers.

On Sept. 29, the race grew tighter, with the BC NDP taking a minute lead in the riding of 40.9 per cent over 40.7 for the BC Liberals.

With COVID-19 preventing many traditional forms of campaigning, how the race will end is a mystery.

Early polling may matter even more than in previous years, with over 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week after the election was declared.

