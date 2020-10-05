Mail in vote package, B.C. Election 2020. (Elections B.C. photo)

Boundary-Similkameen neck-and-neck in early polling

Aggregator 338Canada.com lists the riding as one of the tightest in the province

With just two candidates, both new to running in provincial politics, the Boundary-Similkameen riding is one of the tightest races, according to figures provided through 338Canada.com.

It’s also a quickly changing race.

Data from Oct. 3 already shows the BC Liberals pulling ahead, absorbing the support from voters who were thinking about the Green party, but who don’t have a Green candidate to support.

With more than three weeks still to go before the Oct. 24 election date, that number is likely to change, as it already has.

The Oct. 3 information, the latest at the time of print, showed the BC Liberals with 50 per cent of voter support, to the BC NDP’s 41.1 per cent, and the BC Conservatives’ 5.5 per cent.

The BC Conservatives and BC Wexit party had their candidates confirmed on Saturday by Elections BC. No polling data at the time of print showed the BC Wexit Party.

The race between BC NDP candidate Roly Russell and BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla was within a one per cent difference last week.

Polling aggregator 338Canada.com listed Russell with a slight lead of 41.8 per cent compared to Veintimilla’s 40.8, on Oct. 2.

At the start, the BC Liberal party was leading with 39.3 per cent to the BC NDP’s 38.8 per cent in the riding on Sept. 23, the first date for which 338 listed aggregated numbers.

On Sept. 29, the race grew tighter, with the BC NDP taking a minute lead in the riding of 40.9 per cent over 40.7 for the BC Liberals.

With COVID-19 preventing many traditional forms of campaigning, how the race will end remains a mystery. Early polling may matter even more than in previous years, with over 400,000 mail-in ballots requested across the province in the first week after the election was declared.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boundary-Similkameen neck-and-neck in early polling

Just Posted

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

BC Conservatives Darryl Seres running in Boundary-Similkameen

Seres said he would appear at this Friday’s all candidates meeting hosted by the Boundary Chamber of Commerce

Boundary-Similkameen neck-and-neck in early polling

Aggregator 338Canada.com lists the riding as one of the tightest in the province

Creston RCMP investigating after Jordan’s Cabin destroyed by fire

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire

Two more candidates running in Boundary-Similkameen

Elections BC announced the entry of BC Conservative and Wexit party candidates Saturday, Oct. 3.

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver commemorated St. Francis Day

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

Most Read